Estimated values
2018 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,084
|$21,301
|$23,922
|Clean
|$18,661
|$20,838
|$23,373
|Average
|$17,815
|$19,911
|$22,275
|Rough
|$16,969
|$18,984
|$21,177
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,664
|$15,722
|$18,133
|Clean
|$13,361
|$15,380
|$17,717
|Average
|$12,755
|$14,696
|$16,885
|Rough
|$12,150
|$14,012
|$16,052
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,092
|$18,170
|$20,617
|Clean
|$15,735
|$17,774
|$20,144
|Average
|$15,022
|$16,984
|$19,197
|Rough
|$14,308
|$16,193
|$18,251
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,075
|$19,106
|$21,507
|Clean
|$16,696
|$18,691
|$21,014
|Average
|$15,939
|$17,859
|$20,027
|Rough
|$15,182
|$17,028
|$19,040
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,472
|$16,482
|$18,845
|Clean
|$14,151
|$16,124
|$18,412
|Average
|$13,509
|$15,406
|$17,547
|Rough
|$12,867
|$14,689
|$16,682