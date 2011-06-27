  1. Home
1996 Dodge Dakota Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$619$1,100$1,359
Clean$553$983$1,215
Average$421$750$928
Rough$290$517$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$546$1,151$1,477
Clean$488$1,029$1,321
Average$372$785$1,008
Rough$256$541$696
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$674$1,357$1,725
Clean$603$1,213$1,542
Average$459$926$1,178
Rough$316$638$813
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$731$1,497$1,908
Clean$653$1,338$1,706
Average$498$1,021$1,303
Rough$343$703$900
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$454$1,043$1,359
Clean$406$933$1,215
Average$309$711$928
Rough$213$490$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$832$1,489$1,841
Clean$744$1,331$1,647
Average$567$1,015$1,257
Rough$390$700$868
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$824$1,403$1,713
Clean$737$1,254$1,532
Average$561$957$1,170
Rough$386$659$808
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$708$1,431$1,820
Clean$633$1,279$1,627
Average$483$976$1,243
Rough$332$672$858
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$538$1,072$1,359
Clean$481$958$1,215
Average$367$731$928
Rough$252$504$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$513$1,064$1,359
Clean$459$951$1,215
Average$350$725$928
Rough$241$500$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,655$2,966$3,669
Clean$1,479$2,652$3,281
Average$1,127$2,023$2,505
Rough$776$1,394$1,730
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$454$1,043$1,359
Clean$406$933$1,215
Average$309$711$928
Rough$213$490$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$611$1,098$1,359
Clean$546$981$1,215
Average$416$749$928
Rough$286$516$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$683$1,404$1,790
Clean$611$1,255$1,601
Average$466$957$1,223
Rough$320$660$844
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$540$1,073$1,359
Clean$483$959$1,215
Average$368$731$928
Rough$253$504$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$454$1,043$1,359
Clean$406$933$1,215
Average$309$711$928
Rough$213$490$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$494$1,057$1,359
Clean$441$945$1,215
Average$336$721$928
Rough$231$497$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$822$1,676$2,134
Clean$735$1,498$1,908
Average$560$1,143$1,457
Rough$385$788$1,006
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$461$1,046$1,359
Clean$412$935$1,215
Average$314$713$928
Rough$216$491$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$638$1,196$1,496
Clean$570$1,070$1,338
Average$435$816$1,022
Rough$299$562$705
