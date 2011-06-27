Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,100
|$1,359
|Clean
|$553
|$983
|$1,215
|Average
|$421
|$750
|$928
|Rough
|$290
|$517
|$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$546
|$1,151
|$1,477
|Clean
|$488
|$1,029
|$1,321
|Average
|$372
|$785
|$1,008
|Rough
|$256
|$541
|$696
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$674
|$1,357
|$1,725
|Clean
|$603
|$1,213
|$1,542
|Average
|$459
|$926
|$1,178
|Rough
|$316
|$638
|$813
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$731
|$1,497
|$1,908
|Clean
|$653
|$1,338
|$1,706
|Average
|$498
|$1,021
|$1,303
|Rough
|$343
|$703
|$900
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,359
|Clean
|$406
|$933
|$1,215
|Average
|$309
|$711
|$928
|Rough
|$213
|$490
|$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$832
|$1,489
|$1,841
|Clean
|$744
|$1,331
|$1,647
|Average
|$567
|$1,015
|$1,257
|Rough
|$390
|$700
|$868
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$824
|$1,403
|$1,713
|Clean
|$737
|$1,254
|$1,532
|Average
|$561
|$957
|$1,170
|Rough
|$386
|$659
|$808
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$708
|$1,431
|$1,820
|Clean
|$633
|$1,279
|$1,627
|Average
|$483
|$976
|$1,243
|Rough
|$332
|$672
|$858
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$538
|$1,072
|$1,359
|Clean
|$481
|$958
|$1,215
|Average
|$367
|$731
|$928
|Rough
|$252
|$504
|$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$513
|$1,064
|$1,359
|Clean
|$459
|$951
|$1,215
|Average
|$350
|$725
|$928
|Rough
|$241
|$500
|$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,655
|$2,966
|$3,669
|Clean
|$1,479
|$2,652
|$3,281
|Average
|$1,127
|$2,023
|$2,505
|Rough
|$776
|$1,394
|$1,730
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,359
|Clean
|$406
|$933
|$1,215
|Average
|$309
|$711
|$928
|Rough
|$213
|$490
|$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$611
|$1,098
|$1,359
|Clean
|$546
|$981
|$1,215
|Average
|$416
|$749
|$928
|Rough
|$286
|$516
|$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$683
|$1,404
|$1,790
|Clean
|$611
|$1,255
|$1,601
|Average
|$466
|$957
|$1,223
|Rough
|$320
|$660
|$844
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$540
|$1,073
|$1,359
|Clean
|$483
|$959
|$1,215
|Average
|$368
|$731
|$928
|Rough
|$253
|$504
|$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$454
|$1,043
|$1,359
|Clean
|$406
|$933
|$1,215
|Average
|$309
|$711
|$928
|Rough
|$213
|$490
|$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$494
|$1,057
|$1,359
|Clean
|$441
|$945
|$1,215
|Average
|$336
|$721
|$928
|Rough
|$231
|$497
|$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$822
|$1,676
|$2,134
|Clean
|$735
|$1,498
|$1,908
|Average
|$560
|$1,143
|$1,457
|Rough
|$385
|$788
|$1,006
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$461
|$1,046
|$1,359
|Clean
|$412
|$935
|$1,215
|Average
|$314
|$713
|$928
|Rough
|$216
|$491
|$641
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Dakota 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$638
|$1,196
|$1,496
|Clean
|$570
|$1,070
|$1,338
|Average
|$435
|$816
|$1,022
|Rough
|$299
|$562
|$705