2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Value

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,763$21,101$24,644
Clean$14,776$19,766$23,045
Average$12,801$17,098$19,846
Rough$10,827$14,429$16,647
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,737$15,711$18,349
Clean$11,002$14,717$17,158
Average$9,532$12,730$14,776
Rough$8,062$10,743$12,394
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,631$15,569$18,183
Clean$10,903$14,584$17,002
Average$9,446$12,615$14,642
Rough$7,989$10,646$12,282
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,157$13,596$15,879
Clean$9,521$12,737$14,849
Average$8,249$11,017$12,787
Rough$6,977$9,297$10,726
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,903$25,304$29,553
Clean$17,719$23,704$27,635
Average$15,351$20,504$23,798
Rough$12,984$17,304$19,962
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,275$19,108$22,317
Clean$13,381$17,900$20,869
Average$11,593$15,483$17,972
Rough$9,805$13,067$15,075
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,963$17,352$20,266
Clean$12,151$16,255$18,950
Average$10,527$14,060$16,320
Rough$8,903$11,866$13,689
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,812$14,474$16,904
Clean$10,135$13,559$15,807
Average$8,781$11,728$13,613
Rough$7,426$9,897$11,418
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,695$16,994$19,848
Clean$11,900$15,919$18,559
Average$10,310$13,770$15,983
Rough$8,720$11,621$13,407
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,928$17,305$20,211
Clean$12,119$16,211$18,899
Average$10,499$14,022$16,275
Rough$8,880$11,834$13,652
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,203$19,011$22,204
Clean$13,313$17,809$20,763
Average$11,534$15,405$17,880
Rough$9,755$13,000$14,998
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,111$17,549$20,497
Clean$12,289$16,439$19,166
Average$10,647$14,220$16,506
Rough$9,005$12,000$13,845
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,585$10,153$11,859
Clean$7,110$9,511$11,089
Average$6,160$8,227$9,550
Rough$5,210$6,943$8,010
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,144$14,917$17,423
Clean$10,446$13,974$16,292
Average$9,050$12,087$14,030
Rough$7,654$10,201$11,769
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,908$22,634$26,435
Clean$15,849$21,202$24,719
Average$13,731$18,340$21,287
Rough$11,613$15,477$17,856
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,070$20,172$23,560
Clean$14,126$18,897$22,031
Average$12,239$16,346$18,972
Rough$10,351$13,794$15,914
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,661$19,624$22,919
Clean$13,743$18,383$21,432
Average$11,906$15,901$18,457
Rough$10,070$13,420$15,481
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,460$20,694$24,169
Clean$14,491$19,385$22,601
Average$12,555$16,768$19,463
Rough$10,618$14,151$16,326
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,658$16,944$19,789
Clean$11,865$15,873$18,505
Average$10,280$13,730$15,936
Rough$8,694$11,587$13,367
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,175$17,636$20,598
Clean$12,350$16,521$19,261
Average$10,699$14,290$16,587
Rough$9,049$12,060$13,913
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,521 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,737 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,521 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,737 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,521 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,737 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ranges from $6,977 to $15,879, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.