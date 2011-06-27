Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,763
|$21,101
|$24,644
|Clean
|$14,776
|$19,766
|$23,045
|Average
|$12,801
|$17,098
|$19,846
|Rough
|$10,827
|$14,429
|$16,647
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,737
|$15,711
|$18,349
|Clean
|$11,002
|$14,717
|$17,158
|Average
|$9,532
|$12,730
|$14,776
|Rough
|$8,062
|$10,743
|$12,394
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,631
|$15,569
|$18,183
|Clean
|$10,903
|$14,584
|$17,002
|Average
|$9,446
|$12,615
|$14,642
|Rough
|$7,989
|$10,646
|$12,282
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,157
|$13,596
|$15,879
|Clean
|$9,521
|$12,737
|$14,849
|Average
|$8,249
|$11,017
|$12,787
|Rough
|$6,977
|$9,297
|$10,726
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,903
|$25,304
|$29,553
|Clean
|$17,719
|$23,704
|$27,635
|Average
|$15,351
|$20,504
|$23,798
|Rough
|$12,984
|$17,304
|$19,962
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,275
|$19,108
|$22,317
|Clean
|$13,381
|$17,900
|$20,869
|Average
|$11,593
|$15,483
|$17,972
|Rough
|$9,805
|$13,067
|$15,075
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,963
|$17,352
|$20,266
|Clean
|$12,151
|$16,255
|$18,950
|Average
|$10,527
|$14,060
|$16,320
|Rough
|$8,903
|$11,866
|$13,689
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,812
|$14,474
|$16,904
|Clean
|$10,135
|$13,559
|$15,807
|Average
|$8,781
|$11,728
|$13,613
|Rough
|$7,426
|$9,897
|$11,418
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,695
|$16,994
|$19,848
|Clean
|$11,900
|$15,919
|$18,559
|Average
|$10,310
|$13,770
|$15,983
|Rough
|$8,720
|$11,621
|$13,407
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,928
|$17,305
|$20,211
|Clean
|$12,119
|$16,211
|$18,899
|Average
|$10,499
|$14,022
|$16,275
|Rough
|$8,880
|$11,834
|$13,652
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,203
|$19,011
|$22,204
|Clean
|$13,313
|$17,809
|$20,763
|Average
|$11,534
|$15,405
|$17,880
|Rough
|$9,755
|$13,000
|$14,998
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,111
|$17,549
|$20,497
|Clean
|$12,289
|$16,439
|$19,166
|Average
|$10,647
|$14,220
|$16,506
|Rough
|$9,005
|$12,000
|$13,845
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,585
|$10,153
|$11,859
|Clean
|$7,110
|$9,511
|$11,089
|Average
|$6,160
|$8,227
|$9,550
|Rough
|$5,210
|$6,943
|$8,010
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,144
|$14,917
|$17,423
|Clean
|$10,446
|$13,974
|$16,292
|Average
|$9,050
|$12,087
|$14,030
|Rough
|$7,654
|$10,201
|$11,769
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,908
|$22,634
|$26,435
|Clean
|$15,849
|$21,202
|$24,719
|Average
|$13,731
|$18,340
|$21,287
|Rough
|$11,613
|$15,477
|$17,856
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,070
|$20,172
|$23,560
|Clean
|$14,126
|$18,897
|$22,031
|Average
|$12,239
|$16,346
|$18,972
|Rough
|$10,351
|$13,794
|$15,914
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,661
|$19,624
|$22,919
|Clean
|$13,743
|$18,383
|$21,432
|Average
|$11,906
|$15,901
|$18,457
|Rough
|$10,070
|$13,420
|$15,481
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,460
|$20,694
|$24,169
|Clean
|$14,491
|$19,385
|$22,601
|Average
|$12,555
|$16,768
|$19,463
|Rough
|$10,618
|$14,151
|$16,326
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,658
|$16,944
|$19,789
|Clean
|$11,865
|$15,873
|$18,505
|Average
|$10,280
|$13,730
|$15,936
|Rough
|$8,694
|$11,587
|$13,367
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,175
|$17,636
|$20,598
|Clean
|$12,350
|$16,521
|$19,261
|Average
|$10,699
|$14,290
|$16,587
|Rough
|$9,049
|$12,060
|$13,913