2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,304$20,825$23,886
Clean$14,180$19,284$22,092
Average$11,933$16,203$18,503
Rough$9,686$13,122$14,914
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,590$13,626$15,859
Clean$8,886$12,618$14,668
Average$7,478$10,602$12,285
Rough$6,070$8,586$9,902
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,285$18,664$21,099
Clean$13,236$17,283$19,514
Average$11,139$14,522$16,344
Rough$9,041$11,760$13,174
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,623$17,937$20,876
Clean$11,696$16,610$19,308
Average$9,843$13,956$16,171
Rough$7,989$11,302$13,034
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,170$15,872$18,474
Clean$10,350$14,698$17,086
Average$8,710$12,350$14,310
Rough$7,070$10,001$11,534
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,881$19,725$22,958
Clean$12,862$18,266$21,234
Average$10,824$15,347$17,784
Rough$8,786$12,429$14,334
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,829$15,388$17,910
Clean$10,034$14,249$16,564
Average$8,444$11,972$13,873
Rough$6,854$9,696$11,182
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,601$17,905$20,840
Clean$11,676$16,581$19,274
Average$9,826$13,931$16,143
Rough$7,975$11,282$13,012
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,467$14,872$17,310
Clean$9,698$13,772$16,009
Average$8,161$11,571$13,409
Rough$6,625$9,371$10,808
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,884$12,624$14,693
Clean$8,232$11,690$13,589
Average$6,928$9,822$11,382
Rough$5,623$7,954$9,174
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,291$21,729$25,290
Clean$14,168$20,121$23,390
Average$11,923$16,906$19,590
Rough$9,678$13,691$15,790
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,178$20,147$23,448
Clean$13,137$18,656$21,686
Average$11,055$15,675$18,163
Rough$8,974$12,694$14,640
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,920$14,096$16,406
Clean$9,192$13,053$15,174
Average$7,735$10,968$12,709
Rough$6,279$8,882$10,244
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,887$19,101$21,990
Clean$12,867$17,688$20,338
Average$10,828$14,862$17,034
Rough$8,789$12,035$13,730
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,502$19,187$22,332
Clean$12,511$17,767$20,654
Average$10,529$14,929$17,299
Rough$8,546$12,090$13,943
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,666$22,261$25,909
Clean$14,516$20,614$23,962
Average$12,216$17,320$20,069
Rough$9,915$14,027$16,177
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,602$13,644$15,880
Clean$8,897$12,635$14,687
Average$7,487$10,616$12,301
Rough$6,077$8,597$9,915
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,504$19,189$22,334
Clean$12,512$17,769$20,656
Average$10,530$14,930$17,300
Rough$8,547$12,091$13,944
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,623$19,111$21,608
Clean$13,549$17,697$19,985
Average$11,402$14,870$16,738
Rough$9,255$12,042$13,491
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,647$19,155$21,661
Clean$13,572$17,738$20,034
Average$11,421$14,904$16,779
Rough$9,271$12,070$13,525
Sell my 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,232 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,690 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,232 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,690 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,232 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,690 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ranges from $5,623 to $14,693, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.