Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,304
|$20,825
|$23,886
|Clean
|$14,180
|$19,284
|$22,092
|Average
|$11,933
|$16,203
|$18,503
|Rough
|$9,686
|$13,122
|$14,914
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,590
|$13,626
|$15,859
|Clean
|$8,886
|$12,618
|$14,668
|Average
|$7,478
|$10,602
|$12,285
|Rough
|$6,070
|$8,586
|$9,902
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,285
|$18,664
|$21,099
|Clean
|$13,236
|$17,283
|$19,514
|Average
|$11,139
|$14,522
|$16,344
|Rough
|$9,041
|$11,760
|$13,174
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,623
|$17,937
|$20,876
|Clean
|$11,696
|$16,610
|$19,308
|Average
|$9,843
|$13,956
|$16,171
|Rough
|$7,989
|$11,302
|$13,034
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,170
|$15,872
|$18,474
|Clean
|$10,350
|$14,698
|$17,086
|Average
|$8,710
|$12,350
|$14,310
|Rough
|$7,070
|$10,001
|$11,534
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,881
|$19,725
|$22,958
|Clean
|$12,862
|$18,266
|$21,234
|Average
|$10,824
|$15,347
|$17,784
|Rough
|$8,786
|$12,429
|$14,334
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,829
|$15,388
|$17,910
|Clean
|$10,034
|$14,249
|$16,564
|Average
|$8,444
|$11,972
|$13,873
|Rough
|$6,854
|$9,696
|$11,182
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,601
|$17,905
|$20,840
|Clean
|$11,676
|$16,581
|$19,274
|Average
|$9,826
|$13,931
|$16,143
|Rough
|$7,975
|$11,282
|$13,012
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,467
|$14,872
|$17,310
|Clean
|$9,698
|$13,772
|$16,009
|Average
|$8,161
|$11,571
|$13,409
|Rough
|$6,625
|$9,371
|$10,808
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,884
|$12,624
|$14,693
|Clean
|$8,232
|$11,690
|$13,589
|Average
|$6,928
|$9,822
|$11,382
|Rough
|$5,623
|$7,954
|$9,174
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,291
|$21,729
|$25,290
|Clean
|$14,168
|$20,121
|$23,390
|Average
|$11,923
|$16,906
|$19,590
|Rough
|$9,678
|$13,691
|$15,790
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,178
|$20,147
|$23,448
|Clean
|$13,137
|$18,656
|$21,686
|Average
|$11,055
|$15,675
|$18,163
|Rough
|$8,974
|$12,694
|$14,640
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,920
|$14,096
|$16,406
|Clean
|$9,192
|$13,053
|$15,174
|Average
|$7,735
|$10,968
|$12,709
|Rough
|$6,279
|$8,882
|$10,244
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,887
|$19,101
|$21,990
|Clean
|$12,867
|$17,688
|$20,338
|Average
|$10,828
|$14,862
|$17,034
|Rough
|$8,789
|$12,035
|$13,730
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,502
|$19,187
|$22,332
|Clean
|$12,511
|$17,767
|$20,654
|Average
|$10,529
|$14,929
|$17,299
|Rough
|$8,546
|$12,090
|$13,943
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,666
|$22,261
|$25,909
|Clean
|$14,516
|$20,614
|$23,962
|Average
|$12,216
|$17,320
|$20,069
|Rough
|$9,915
|$14,027
|$16,177
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,602
|$13,644
|$15,880
|Clean
|$8,897
|$12,635
|$14,687
|Average
|$7,487
|$10,616
|$12,301
|Rough
|$6,077
|$8,597
|$9,915
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,504
|$19,189
|$22,334
|Clean
|$12,512
|$17,769
|$20,656
|Average
|$10,530
|$14,930
|$17,300
|Rough
|$8,547
|$12,091
|$13,944
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,623
|$19,111
|$21,608
|Clean
|$13,549
|$17,697
|$19,985
|Average
|$11,402
|$14,870
|$16,738
|Rough
|$9,255
|$12,042
|$13,491
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,647
|$19,155
|$21,661
|Clean
|$13,572
|$17,738
|$20,034
|Average
|$11,421
|$14,904
|$16,779
|Rough
|$9,271
|$12,070
|$13,525