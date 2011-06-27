Estimated values
2013 Dodge SRT Viper 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,172
|$53,991
|$62,141
|Clean
|$41,973
|$51,304
|$59,015
|Average
|$37,576
|$45,928
|$52,764
|Rough
|$33,179
|$40,553
|$46,512
Estimated values
2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,536
|$65,438
|$75,314
|Clean
|$50,871
|$62,180
|$71,526
|Average
|$45,542
|$55,665
|$63,949
|Rough
|$40,213
|$49,150
|$56,372