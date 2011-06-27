Estimated values
2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,141
|$4,280
|$4,898
|Clean
|$2,900
|$3,953
|$4,524
|Average
|$2,418
|$3,300
|$3,776
|Rough
|$1,936
|$2,646
|$3,028
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler Aspen Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,712
|$4,057
|$4,785
|Clean
|$2,504
|$3,747
|$4,420
|Average
|$2,088
|$3,128
|$3,689
|Rough
|$1,671
|$2,508
|$2,958