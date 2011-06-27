Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country Touring Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,269
|$1,929
|$2,289
|Clean
|$1,178
|$1,790
|$2,123
|Average
|$996
|$1,512
|$1,791
|Rough
|$814
|$1,235
|$1,460
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country Family Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,252
|$2,109
|$2,576
|Clean
|$1,162
|$1,957
|$2,390
|Average
|$982
|$1,654
|$2,016
|Rough
|$803
|$1,350
|$1,643
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country EX Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,302
|$1,975
|$2,342
|Clean
|$1,209
|$1,832
|$2,172
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,548
|$1,833
|Rough
|$835
|$1,264
|$1,493
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country Touring Platinum Series Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,755
|$2,645
|$3,130
|Clean
|$1,629
|$2,455
|$2,903
|Average
|$1,377
|$2,074
|$2,450
|Rough
|$1,125
|$1,694
|$1,996
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country Touring AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,640
|$2,326
|$2,700
|Clean
|$1,522
|$2,159
|$2,505
|Average
|$1,287
|$1,824
|$2,114
|Rough
|$1,051
|$1,489
|$1,722
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country Limited Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,552
|$2,392
|$2,850
|Clean
|$1,441
|$2,220
|$2,643
|Average
|$1,218
|$1,875
|$2,230
|Rough
|$995
|$1,531
|$1,818
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country LX Family Value Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,074
|$1,700
|$2,041
|Clean
|$997
|$1,578
|$1,894
|Average
|$843
|$1,333
|$1,598
|Rough
|$689
|$1,089
|$1,302
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country Limited AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,529
|$3,368
|$3,826
|Clean
|$2,347
|$3,125
|$3,549
|Average
|$1,984
|$2,641
|$2,995
|Rough
|$1,622
|$2,156
|$2,440