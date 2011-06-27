  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country Touring Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,269$1,929$2,289
Clean$1,178$1,790$2,123
Average$996$1,512$1,791
Rough$814$1,235$1,460
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country Family Value Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,252$2,109$2,576
Clean$1,162$1,957$2,390
Average$982$1,654$2,016
Rough$803$1,350$1,643
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country EX Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,302$1,975$2,342
Clean$1,209$1,832$2,172
Average$1,022$1,548$1,833
Rough$835$1,264$1,493
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country Touring Platinum Series Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,755$2,645$3,130
Clean$1,629$2,455$2,903
Average$1,377$2,074$2,450
Rough$1,125$1,694$1,996
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country Touring AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,640$2,326$2,700
Clean$1,522$2,159$2,505
Average$1,287$1,824$2,114
Rough$1,051$1,489$1,722
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country Limited Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,552$2,392$2,850
Clean$1,441$2,220$2,643
Average$1,218$1,875$2,230
Rough$995$1,531$1,818
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country LX Family Value Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,074$1,700$2,041
Clean$997$1,578$1,894
Average$843$1,333$1,598
Rough$689$1,089$1,302
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Town and Country Limited AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,529$3,368$3,826
Clean$2,347$3,125$3,549
Average$1,984$2,641$2,995
Rough$1,622$2,156$2,440
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Chrysler Town and Country on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chrysler Town and Country with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,162 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,957 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Chrysler Town and Country ranges from $803 to $2,576, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
