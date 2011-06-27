Estimated values
1999 Dodge Avenger 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,172
|$1,913
|$2,316
|Clean
|$1,036
|$1,696
|$2,054
|Average
|$765
|$1,262
|$1,530
|Rough
|$495
|$829
|$1,006
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Avenger ES 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,251
|$2,196
|$2,711
|Clean
|$1,106
|$1,947
|$2,404
|Average
|$817
|$1,450
|$1,791
|Rough
|$528
|$952
|$1,177