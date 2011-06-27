Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Van B350 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$504
|$1,160
|$1,489
|Clean
|$461
|$1,060
|$1,367
|Average
|$375
|$861
|$1,124
|Rough
|$288
|$663
|$880
