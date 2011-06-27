Used 2016 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

AWD Automatic With Great Gas Mileage, What? Kalen , 08/09/2016 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful The wife and I were surprised to find the automatic got better mpg than the manual transmission. We live about an hour from work (almost all highway), and have averaged 40.5 mpg with some limited city driving. Pure highway the car will pull a solid 41+ mpg. We bought the least expensive automatic CVT model brand new through the Costco program and ended up $1,000 under invoice + $1,400 for tax and a dealer fee of $449 ($21,000 out the door). Car drives good and has ok power. Love the Bluetooth. And it's nice that the 2016 base model (compared to previous years) comes standard with cruise control and a back up camera. *Update* 6-7-19 Car is getting close to 35,000 miles and the tires are close to bald. Will need to get them changed soon. Haven’t had any reliability problems except sometimes the Bluetooth has trouble connecting to my wife or I’s cell phones. Front passenger seat weight sensor is a bit too sensitive as even placing my sack lunch for work on the seat can cause the seatbelt alarm to ding incessantly. Gas mileage is as strong as ever. On a recent all highway road trip of nearly 500 miles, the car averaged 40.6 mpg. Winter was much less intimidating in this car compared to our old civic. The AWD is very impressive. <br><br><br><br> Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the acceleration! Karen Derouen , 10/05/2016 2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Overall, this car is fantastic! The air conditioner cools the entire car quickly, and that's extremely important in Austin where it's hot and humid. The only recommendation I would have is to upgrade the audio package because the standard one in the Premium model is a bit slow. I have a hard time remembering how to change the sound so that most of it goes to the rear speakers and to adjust the bass and treble. Other than that, I wouldn't change anything. This is my third Subaru. The first was a 1976, and the next was a 1984. I'm glad I made the switch back to Subaru. Our sales rep at Austin Subaru was excellent to work with. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Impressive Impreza Ken Gloor , 05/02/2016 2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Expect to get a VERY limited selection of this car with a manual transmission, if you actually want to DRIVE the car, but so far pretty much as Consumer Reports' review noted - great visibility and reliability, decent handling and relatively comfortable for a small sedan. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Impressed with the Impreza Roxanne Speck , 04/14/2016 2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Review the trim options on Edmunds and know which one you want before going to the dealership. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse