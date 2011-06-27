  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2016 Subaru Impreza
  5. Used 2016 Subaru Impreza Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 Impreza
5(78%)4(22%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Imprezas for sale
List Price Range
$13,998 - $15,000
Used Impreza for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

AWD Automatic With Great Gas Mileage, What?

Kalen, 08/09/2016
2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
21 of 23 people found this review helpful

The wife and I were surprised to find the automatic got better mpg than the manual transmission. We live about an hour from work (almost all highway), and have averaged 40.5 mpg with some limited city driving. Pure highway the car will pull a solid 41+ mpg. We bought the least expensive automatic CVT model brand new through the Costco program and ended up $1,000 under invoice + $1,400 for tax and a dealer fee of $449 ($21,000 out the door). Car drives good and has ok power. Love the Bluetooth. And it's nice that the 2016 base model (compared to previous years) comes standard with cruise control and a back up camera. *Update* 6-7-19 Car is getting close to 35,000 miles and the tires are close to bald. Will need to get them changed soon. Haven’t had any reliability problems except sometimes the Bluetooth has trouble connecting to my wife or I’s cell phones. Front passenger seat weight sensor is a bit too sensitive as even placing my sack lunch for work on the seat can cause the seatbelt alarm to ding incessantly. Gas mileage is as strong as ever. On a recent all highway road trip of nearly 500 miles, the car averaged 40.6 mpg. Winter was much less intimidating in this car compared to our old civic. The AWD is very impressive. <br><br><br><br>

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love the acceleration!

Karen Derouen, 10/05/2016
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Overall, this car is fantastic! The air conditioner cools the entire car quickly, and that's extremely important in Austin where it's hot and humid. The only recommendation I would have is to upgrade the audio package because the standard one in the Premium model is a bit slow. I have a hard time remembering how to change the sound so that most of it goes to the rear speakers and to adjust the bass and treble. Other than that, I wouldn't change anything. This is my third Subaru. The first was a 1976, and the next was a 1984. I'm glad I made the switch back to Subaru. Our sales rep at Austin Subaru was excellent to work with.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Impressive Impreza

Ken Gloor, 05/02/2016
2.0i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Expect to get a VERY limited selection of this car with a manual transmission, if you actually want to DRIVE the car, but so far pretty much as Consumer Reports' review noted - great visibility and reliability, decent handling and relatively comfortable for a small sedan.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Impressed with the Impreza

Roxanne Speck, 04/14/2016
2.0i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Review the trim options on Edmunds and know which one you want before going to the dealership.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

subaru 2016

MIGUEL H., 05/03/2016
2.0i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

I like the car a lot but I am getting only 20 miles per gallon in the city.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Imprezas for sale

Related Used 2016 Subaru Impreza Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles