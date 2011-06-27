Used 2016 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews
AWD Automatic With Great Gas Mileage, What?
The wife and I were surprised to find the automatic got better mpg than the manual transmission. We live about an hour from work (almost all highway), and have averaged 40.5 mpg with some limited city driving. Pure highway the car will pull a solid 41+ mpg. We bought the least expensive automatic CVT model brand new through the Costco program and ended up $1,000 under invoice + $1,400 for tax and a dealer fee of $449 ($21,000 out the door). Car drives good and has ok power. Love the Bluetooth. And it's nice that the 2016 base model (compared to previous years) comes standard with cruise control and a back up camera. *Update* 6-7-19 Car is getting close to 35,000 miles and the tires are close to bald. Will need to get them changed soon. Haven’t had any reliability problems except sometimes the Bluetooth has trouble connecting to my wife or I’s cell phones. Front passenger seat weight sensor is a bit too sensitive as even placing my sack lunch for work on the seat can cause the seatbelt alarm to ding incessantly. Gas mileage is as strong as ever. On a recent all highway road trip of nearly 500 miles, the car averaged 40.6 mpg. Winter was much less intimidating in this car compared to our old civic. The AWD is very impressive. <br><br><br><br>
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love the acceleration!
Overall, this car is fantastic! The air conditioner cools the entire car quickly, and that's extremely important in Austin where it's hot and humid. The only recommendation I would have is to upgrade the audio package because the standard one in the Premium model is a bit slow. I have a hard time remembering how to change the sound so that most of it goes to the rear speakers and to adjust the bass and treble. Other than that, I wouldn't change anything. This is my third Subaru. The first was a 1976, and the next was a 1984. I'm glad I made the switch back to Subaru. Our sales rep at Austin Subaru was excellent to work with.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Impressive Impreza
Expect to get a VERY limited selection of this car with a manual transmission, if you actually want to DRIVE the car, but so far pretty much as Consumer Reports' review noted - great visibility and reliability, decent handling and relatively comfortable for a small sedan.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Impressed with the Impreza
Review the trim options on Edmunds and know which one you want before going to the dealership.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
subaru 2016
I like the car a lot but I am getting only 20 miles per gallon in the city.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
Related Used 2016 Subaru Impreza Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner