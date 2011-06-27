  1. Home
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV w/Premium Navigation, Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,313$8,802$10,744
Clean$6,046$8,418$10,250
Average$5,513$7,650$9,263
Rough$4,979$6,883$8,275
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,294$6,120$7,544
Clean$4,113$5,853$7,197
Average$3,750$5,319$6,504
Rough$3,387$4,786$5,810
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV w/Premium Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,233$8,724$10,669
Clean$5,969$8,344$10,179
Average$5,442$7,583$9,198
Rough$4,916$6,822$8,217
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,127$7,260$8,924
Clean$4,911$6,944$8,514
Average$4,477$6,310$7,694
Rough$4,044$5,677$6,873
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,028$8,318$10,107
Clean$5,774$7,956$9,643
Average$5,264$7,230$8,714
Rough$4,755$6,505$7,785
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,376$8,683$10,487
Clean$6,107$8,305$10,005
Average$5,568$7,547$9,041
Rough$5,029$6,790$8,077
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,503$7,494$9,051
Clean$5,271$7,167$8,635
Average$4,806$6,513$7,803
Rough$4,341$5,860$6,971
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Premium Navigation, Dynaudio, Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,918$7,734$9,160
Clean$5,668$7,397$8,739
Average$5,168$6,723$7,897
Rough$4,668$6,048$7,055
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,471$7,642$9,338
Clean$5,240$7,309$8,909
Average$4,778$6,643$8,051
Rough$4,315$5,976$7,193
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,170$7,041$8,504
Clean$4,952$6,734$8,113
Average$4,515$6,120$7,331
Rough$4,078$5,505$6,550
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,676$9,091$10,980
Clean$6,394$8,694$10,475
Average$5,830$7,902$9,466
Rough$5,265$7,109$8,457
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,845$6,955$8,602
Clean$4,640$6,652$8,207
Average$4,231$6,045$7,416
Rough$3,821$5,439$6,625
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,850$7,967$9,622
Clean$5,603$7,620$9,180
Average$5,108$6,925$8,296
Rough$4,614$6,230$7,411
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Premium Navigation, Dynaudio (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,582$9,313$11,442
Clean$6,304$8,906$10,916
Average$5,748$8,094$9,865
Rough$5,191$7,282$8,813
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,644$6,753$8,395
Clean$4,448$6,458$8,009
Average$4,055$5,869$7,238
Rough$3,663$5,280$6,466
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,966$6,763$8,168
Clean$4,756$6,468$7,792
Average$4,336$5,878$7,042
Rough$3,916$5,288$6,291
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,113 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,853 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Tiguan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,113 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,853 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,113 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,853 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan ranges from $3,387 to $7,544, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.