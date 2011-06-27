Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV w/Premium Navigation, Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,313
|$8,802
|$10,744
|Clean
|$6,046
|$8,418
|$10,250
|Average
|$5,513
|$7,650
|$9,263
|Rough
|$4,979
|$6,883
|$8,275
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,294
|$6,120
|$7,544
|Clean
|$4,113
|$5,853
|$7,197
|Average
|$3,750
|$5,319
|$6,504
|Rough
|$3,387
|$4,786
|$5,810
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV w/Premium Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,233
|$8,724
|$10,669
|Clean
|$5,969
|$8,344
|$10,179
|Average
|$5,442
|$7,583
|$9,198
|Rough
|$4,916
|$6,822
|$8,217
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,127
|$7,260
|$8,924
|Clean
|$4,911
|$6,944
|$8,514
|Average
|$4,477
|$6,310
|$7,694
|Rough
|$4,044
|$5,677
|$6,873
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,028
|$8,318
|$10,107
|Clean
|$5,774
|$7,956
|$9,643
|Average
|$5,264
|$7,230
|$8,714
|Rough
|$4,755
|$6,505
|$7,785
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,376
|$8,683
|$10,487
|Clean
|$6,107
|$8,305
|$10,005
|Average
|$5,568
|$7,547
|$9,041
|Rough
|$5,029
|$6,790
|$8,077
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,503
|$7,494
|$9,051
|Clean
|$5,271
|$7,167
|$8,635
|Average
|$4,806
|$6,513
|$7,803
|Rough
|$4,341
|$5,860
|$6,971
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Premium Navigation, Dynaudio, Rearview Camera (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,918
|$7,734
|$9,160
|Clean
|$5,668
|$7,397
|$8,739
|Average
|$5,168
|$6,723
|$7,897
|Rough
|$4,668
|$6,048
|$7,055
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,471
|$7,642
|$9,338
|Clean
|$5,240
|$7,309
|$8,909
|Average
|$4,778
|$6,643
|$8,051
|Rough
|$4,315
|$5,976
|$7,193
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,170
|$7,041
|$8,504
|Clean
|$4,952
|$6,734
|$8,113
|Average
|$4,515
|$6,120
|$7,331
|Rough
|$4,078
|$5,505
|$6,550
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,676
|$9,091
|$10,980
|Clean
|$6,394
|$8,694
|$10,475
|Average
|$5,830
|$7,902
|$9,466
|Rough
|$5,265
|$7,109
|$8,457
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,845
|$6,955
|$8,602
|Clean
|$4,640
|$6,652
|$8,207
|Average
|$4,231
|$6,045
|$7,416
|Rough
|$3,821
|$5,439
|$6,625
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,850
|$7,967
|$9,622
|Clean
|$5,603
|$7,620
|$9,180
|Average
|$5,108
|$6,925
|$8,296
|Rough
|$4,614
|$6,230
|$7,411
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Premium Navigation, Dynaudio (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,582
|$9,313
|$11,442
|Clean
|$6,304
|$8,906
|$10,916
|Average
|$5,748
|$8,094
|$9,865
|Rough
|$5,191
|$7,282
|$8,813
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan LE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,644
|$6,753
|$8,395
|Clean
|$4,448
|$6,458
|$8,009
|Average
|$4,055
|$5,869
|$7,238
|Rough
|$3,663
|$5,280
|$6,466
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,966
|$6,763
|$8,168
|Clean
|$4,756
|$6,468
|$7,792
|Average
|$4,336
|$5,878
|$7,042
|Rough
|$3,916
|$5,288
|$6,291