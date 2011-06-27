Estimated values
1995 Toyota T100 DX 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,523
|$2,996
|$3,744
|Clean
|$1,359
|$2,673
|$3,351
|Average
|$1,030
|$2,027
|$2,565
|Rough
|$701
|$1,381
|$1,779
Estimated values
1995 Toyota T100 SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,140
|$1,854
|$2,212
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,654
|$1,980
|Average
|$771
|$1,254
|$1,515
|Rough
|$525
|$854
|$1,051
Estimated values
1995 Toyota T100 DX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,113
|$1,945
|$2,364
|Clean
|$993
|$1,735
|$2,115
|Average
|$752
|$1,316
|$1,619
|Rough
|$512
|$896
|$1,123
Estimated values
1995 Toyota T100 SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,220
|$1,918
|$2,266
|Clean
|$1,088
|$1,711
|$2,028
|Average
|$825
|$1,297
|$1,552
|Rough
|$562
|$884
|$1,076
Estimated values
1995 Toyota T100 DX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,299
|$2,112
|$2,520
|Clean
|$1,158
|$1,884
|$2,256
|Average
|$878
|$1,429
|$1,727
|Rough
|$598
|$973
|$1,197
Estimated values
1995 Toyota T100 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$825
|$1,323
|$1,571
|Clean
|$736
|$1,180
|$1,406
|Average
|$558
|$895
|$1,076
|Rough
|$380
|$609
|$746
Estimated values
1995 Toyota T100 V6 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$870
|$1,542
|$1,881
|Clean
|$776
|$1,376
|$1,683
|Average
|$588
|$1,043
|$1,288
|Rough
|$401
|$711
|$894
Estimated values
1995 Toyota T100 DX 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$929
|$1,637
|$1,995
|Clean
|$829
|$1,461
|$1,786
|Average
|$628
|$1,108
|$1,367
|Rough
|$428
|$754
|$948
Estimated values
1995 Toyota T100 DX One Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$975
|$1,712
|$2,085
|Clean
|$869
|$1,528
|$1,866
|Average
|$659
|$1,158
|$1,428
|Rough
|$449
|$789
|$990