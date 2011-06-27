Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,415
|$13,282
|$15,093
|Clean
|$10,803
|$12,580
|$14,259
|Average
|$9,578
|$11,175
|$12,590
|Rough
|$8,353
|$9,770
|$10,922
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,986
|$17,173
|$20,205
|Clean
|$13,235
|$16,265
|$19,089
|Average
|$11,735
|$14,448
|$16,855
|Rough
|$10,234
|$12,632
|$14,622