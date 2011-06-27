Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,321
|$3,459
|$4,208
|Clean
|$2,145
|$3,203
|$3,895
|Average
|$1,792
|$2,692
|$3,269
|Rough
|$1,440
|$2,182
|$2,643
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,210
|$4,657
|$5,612
|Clean
|$2,966
|$4,313
|$5,194
|Average
|$2,478
|$3,625
|$4,359
|Rough
|$1,991
|$2,938
|$3,524
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,810
|$4,229
|$5,164
|Clean
|$2,596
|$3,917
|$4,780
|Average
|$2,169
|$3,292
|$4,011
|Rough
|$1,743
|$2,668
|$3,243
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,758
|$4,204
|$5,155
|Clean
|$2,549
|$3,894
|$4,771
|Average
|$2,130
|$3,273
|$4,004
|Rough
|$1,711
|$2,652
|$3,237
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Cup Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,115
|$4,536
|$5,474
|Clean
|$2,878
|$4,201
|$5,066
|Average
|$2,405
|$3,531
|$4,252
|Rough
|$1,932
|$2,861
|$3,437
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,632
|$3,906
|$4,745
|Clean
|$2,432
|$3,617
|$4,392
|Average
|$2,032
|$3,040
|$3,686
|Rough
|$1,632
|$2,464
|$2,980
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,484
|$5,048
|$6,081
|Clean
|$3,220
|$4,676
|$5,629
|Average
|$2,690
|$3,930
|$4,724
|Rough
|$2,161
|$3,184
|$3,819
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,490
|$3,633
|$4,388
|Clean
|$2,300
|$3,365
|$4,062
|Average
|$1,922
|$2,828
|$3,409
|Rough
|$1,544
|$2,292
|$2,756
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,540
|$3,580
|$4,269
|Clean
|$2,347
|$3,316
|$3,951
|Average
|$1,961
|$2,787
|$3,316
|Rough
|$1,575
|$2,258
|$2,681
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,915
|$4,268
|$5,160
|Clean
|$2,693
|$3,953
|$4,776
|Average
|$2,251
|$3,322
|$4,008
|Rough
|$1,808
|$2,692
|$3,240
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,607
|$3,972
|$4,871
|Clean
|$2,409
|$3,679
|$4,509
|Average
|$2,013
|$3,092
|$3,784
|Rough
|$1,617
|$2,506
|$3,059
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,541
|$3,847
|$4,706
|Clean
|$2,348
|$3,563
|$4,356
|Average
|$1,962
|$2,995
|$3,655
|Rough
|$1,576
|$2,427
|$2,955
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,310
|$3,454
|$4,208
|Clean
|$2,135
|$3,199
|$3,895
|Average
|$1,784
|$2,689
|$3,269
|Rough
|$1,433
|$2,179
|$2,643
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,581
|$3,797
|$4,598
|Clean
|$2,385
|$3,517
|$4,256
|Average
|$1,993
|$2,956
|$3,572
|Rough
|$1,601
|$2,395
|$2,888
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,445
|$3,627
|$4,406
|Clean
|$2,259
|$3,359
|$4,078
|Average
|$1,888
|$2,823
|$3,422
|Rough
|$1,516
|$2,288
|$2,767
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,767
|$4,108
|$4,992
|Clean
|$2,556
|$3,805
|$4,621
|Average
|$2,136
|$3,198
|$3,878
|Rough
|$1,716
|$2,591
|$3,135
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,782
|$4,240
|$5,199
|Clean
|$2,571
|$3,926
|$4,812
|Average
|$2,148
|$3,300
|$4,038
|Rough
|$1,726
|$2,674
|$3,265
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,401
|$3,590
|$4,372
|Clean
|$2,219
|$3,325
|$4,047
|Average
|$1,854
|$2,795
|$3,396
|Rough
|$1,489
|$2,265
|$2,746
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,486
|$3,685
|$4,477
|Clean
|$2,297
|$3,413
|$4,144
|Average
|$1,919
|$2,869
|$3,478
|Rough
|$1,542
|$2,325
|$2,811
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,285
|$3,184
|$3,780
|Clean
|$2,111
|$2,949
|$3,499
|Average
|$1,764
|$2,479
|$2,936
|Rough
|$1,417
|$2,009
|$2,374
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,466
|$3,801
|$4,680
|Clean
|$2,278
|$3,521
|$4,332
|Average
|$1,904
|$2,959
|$3,635
|Rough
|$1,529
|$2,398
|$2,939
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Limited Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,421
|$3,607
|$4,388
|Clean
|$2,237
|$3,341
|$4,062
|Average
|$1,869
|$2,808
|$3,409
|Rough
|$1,502
|$2,275
|$2,756
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,203
|$4,703
|$5,692
|Clean
|$2,960
|$4,356
|$5,269
|Average
|$2,473
|$3,661
|$4,422
|Rough
|$1,987
|$2,967
|$3,575
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,294
|$5,233
|$6,506
|Clean
|$3,044
|$4,847
|$6,022
|Average
|$2,543
|$4,074
|$5,054
|Rough
|$2,043
|$3,301
|$4,086
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,380
|$4,962
|$6,005
|Clean
|$3,123
|$4,595
|$5,558
|Average
|$2,610
|$3,863
|$4,665
|Rough
|$2,096
|$3,130
|$3,771
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,596
|$3,936
|$4,818
|Clean
|$2,399
|$3,645
|$4,459
|Average
|$2,004
|$3,064
|$3,742
|Rough
|$1,610
|$2,483
|$3,026
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Limited Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,472
|$3,668
|$4,455
|Clean
|$2,284
|$3,397
|$4,123
|Average
|$1,909
|$2,855
|$3,460
|Rough
|$1,533
|$2,313
|$2,798
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Cup Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,436
|$4,780
|$5,670
|Clean
|$3,175
|$4,427
|$5,248
|Average
|$2,653
|$3,721
|$4,405
|Rough
|$2,131
|$3,015
|$3,561
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,807
|$4,079
|$4,918
|Clean
|$2,593
|$3,778
|$4,552
|Average
|$2,167
|$3,175
|$3,820
|Rough
|$1,741
|$2,573
|$3,089
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,361
|$3,477
|$4,212
|Clean
|$2,182
|$3,220
|$3,899
|Average
|$1,823
|$2,706
|$3,272
|Rough
|$1,465
|$2,193
|$2,645