Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,321$3,459$4,208
Clean$2,145$3,203$3,895
Average$1,792$2,692$3,269
Rough$1,440$2,182$2,643
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,210$4,657$5,612
Clean$2,966$4,313$5,194
Average$2,478$3,625$4,359
Rough$1,991$2,938$3,524
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,810$4,229$5,164
Clean$2,596$3,917$4,780
Average$2,169$3,292$4,011
Rough$1,743$2,668$3,243
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,758$4,204$5,155
Clean$2,549$3,894$4,771
Average$2,130$3,273$4,004
Rough$1,711$2,652$3,237
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Cup Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,115$4,536$5,474
Clean$2,878$4,201$5,066
Average$2,405$3,531$4,252
Rough$1,932$2,861$3,437
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,632$3,906$4,745
Clean$2,432$3,617$4,392
Average$2,032$3,040$3,686
Rough$1,632$2,464$2,980
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,484$5,048$6,081
Clean$3,220$4,676$5,629
Average$2,690$3,930$4,724
Rough$2,161$3,184$3,819
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,490$3,633$4,388
Clean$2,300$3,365$4,062
Average$1,922$2,828$3,409
Rough$1,544$2,292$2,756
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,540$3,580$4,269
Clean$2,347$3,316$3,951
Average$1,961$2,787$3,316
Rough$1,575$2,258$2,681
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,915$4,268$5,160
Clean$2,693$3,953$4,776
Average$2,251$3,322$4,008
Rough$1,808$2,692$3,240
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,607$3,972$4,871
Clean$2,409$3,679$4,509
Average$2,013$3,092$3,784
Rough$1,617$2,506$3,059
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,541$3,847$4,706
Clean$2,348$3,563$4,356
Average$1,962$2,995$3,655
Rough$1,576$2,427$2,955
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,310$3,454$4,208
Clean$2,135$3,199$3,895
Average$1,784$2,689$3,269
Rough$1,433$2,179$2,643
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,581$3,797$4,598
Clean$2,385$3,517$4,256
Average$1,993$2,956$3,572
Rough$1,601$2,395$2,888
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,445$3,627$4,406
Clean$2,259$3,359$4,078
Average$1,888$2,823$3,422
Rough$1,516$2,288$2,767
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,767$4,108$4,992
Clean$2,556$3,805$4,621
Average$2,136$3,198$3,878
Rough$1,716$2,591$3,135
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,782$4,240$5,199
Clean$2,571$3,926$4,812
Average$2,148$3,300$4,038
Rough$1,726$2,674$3,265
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,401$3,590$4,372
Clean$2,219$3,325$4,047
Average$1,854$2,795$3,396
Rough$1,489$2,265$2,746
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,486$3,685$4,477
Clean$2,297$3,413$4,144
Average$1,919$2,869$3,478
Rough$1,542$2,325$2,811
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,285$3,184$3,780
Clean$2,111$2,949$3,499
Average$1,764$2,479$2,936
Rough$1,417$2,009$2,374
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,466$3,801$4,680
Clean$2,278$3,521$4,332
Average$1,904$2,959$3,635
Rough$1,529$2,398$2,939
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Limited Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,421$3,607$4,388
Clean$2,237$3,341$4,062
Average$1,869$2,808$3,409
Rough$1,502$2,275$2,756
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,203$4,703$5,692
Clean$2,960$4,356$5,269
Average$2,473$3,661$4,422
Rough$1,987$2,967$3,575
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,294$5,233$6,506
Clean$3,044$4,847$6,022
Average$2,543$4,074$5,054
Rough$2,043$3,301$4,086
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,380$4,962$6,005
Clean$3,123$4,595$5,558
Average$2,610$3,863$4,665
Rough$2,096$3,130$3,771
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,596$3,936$4,818
Clean$2,399$3,645$4,459
Average$2,004$3,064$3,742
Rough$1,610$2,483$3,026
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Limited Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,472$3,668$4,455
Clean$2,284$3,397$4,123
Average$1,909$2,855$3,460
Rough$1,533$2,313$2,798
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta TDI Cup Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,436$4,780$5,670
Clean$3,175$4,427$5,248
Average$2,653$3,721$4,405
Rough$2,131$3,015$3,561
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,807$4,079$4,918
Clean$2,593$3,778$4,552
Average$2,167$3,175$3,820
Rough$1,741$2,573$3,089
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,361$3,477$4,212
Clean$2,182$3,220$3,899
Average$1,823$2,706$3,272
Rough$1,465$2,193$2,645
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,145 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,203 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,145 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,203 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,145 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,203 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $1,440 to $4,208, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.