Estimated values
2002 Acura MDX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,418
|$2,132
|$2,502
|Clean
|$1,296
|$1,949
|$2,291
|Average
|$1,054
|$1,583
|$1,869
|Rough
|$811
|$1,217
|$1,447
Estimated values
2002 Acura MDX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,458
|$2,173
|$2,542
|Clean
|$1,333
|$1,986
|$2,328
|Average
|$1,084
|$1,613
|$1,899
|Rough
|$835
|$1,240
|$1,470
Estimated values
2002 Acura MDX Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,536
|$2,294
|$2,687
|Clean
|$1,404
|$2,097
|$2,461
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,703
|$2,007
|Rough
|$879
|$1,310
|$1,554
Estimated values
2002 Acura MDX Touring 4WD 4dr SUV w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,623
|$2,384
|$2,777
|Clean
|$1,484
|$2,179
|$2,542
|Average
|$1,206
|$1,770
|$2,074
|Rough
|$929
|$1,361
|$1,605