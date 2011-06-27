  1. Home
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,182$1,830$2,187
Clean$1,047$1,625$1,941
Average$777$1,215$1,450
Rough$507$804$960
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$981$1,485$1,764
Clean$869$1,319$1,566
Average$645$986$1,170
Rough$421$653$774
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,269$2,420$3,048
Clean$1,124$2,148$2,706
Average$834$1,606$2,022
Rough$544$1,063$1,338
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,077$1,692$2,030
Clean$954$1,503$1,802
Average$708$1,123$1,347
Rough$462$744$891
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDi 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,116$1,780$2,147
Clean$989$1,581$1,906
Average$734$1,182$1,424
Rough$479$782$942
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,124 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,148 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle ranges from $544 to $3,048, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Volkswagen New Beetle is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.