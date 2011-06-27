Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,182
|$1,830
|$2,187
|Clean
|$1,047
|$1,625
|$1,941
|Average
|$777
|$1,215
|$1,450
|Rough
|$507
|$804
|$960
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$981
|$1,485
|$1,764
|Clean
|$869
|$1,319
|$1,566
|Average
|$645
|$986
|$1,170
|Rough
|$421
|$653
|$774
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,269
|$2,420
|$3,048
|Clean
|$1,124
|$2,148
|$2,706
|Average
|$834
|$1,606
|$2,022
|Rough
|$544
|$1,063
|$1,338
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,077
|$1,692
|$2,030
|Clean
|$954
|$1,503
|$1,802
|Average
|$708
|$1,123
|$1,347
|Rough
|$462
|$744
|$891
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDi 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,116
|$1,780
|$2,147
|Clean
|$989
|$1,581
|$1,906
|Average
|$734
|$1,182
|$1,424
|Rough
|$479
|$782
|$942