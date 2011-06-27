Estimated values
2003 Toyota Sienna CE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,389
|$2,156
|$2,566
|Clean
|$1,282
|$1,989
|$2,368
|Average
|$1,066
|$1,654
|$1,971
|Rough
|$851
|$1,320
|$1,575
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Sienna LE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,635
|$3,180
|Clean
|$1,491
|$2,431
|$2,935
|Average
|$1,241
|$2,022
|$2,443
|Rough
|$990
|$1,613
|$1,952
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Sienna XLE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,760
|$2,840
|$3,417
|Clean
|$1,623
|$2,620
|$3,153
|Average
|$1,351
|$2,179
|$2,625
|Rough
|$1,078
|$1,738
|$2,097