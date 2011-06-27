Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,713
|$20,142
|$22,905
|Clean
|$17,358
|$19,729
|$22,419
|Average
|$16,650
|$18,904
|$21,447
|Rough
|$15,941
|$18,079
|$20,475
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T Dune 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,875
|$22,540
|$25,570
|Clean
|$19,477
|$22,078
|$25,027
|Average
|$18,682
|$21,154
|$23,943
|Rough
|$17,887
|$20,231
|$22,858
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T Coast 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,984
|$19,380
|$22,104
|Clean
|$16,645
|$18,983
|$21,635
|Average
|$15,965
|$18,189
|$20,697
|Rough
|$15,286
|$17,395
|$19,759
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,874
|$19,188
|$21,820
|Clean
|$16,537
|$18,795
|$21,357
|Average
|$15,862
|$18,008
|$20,431
|Rough
|$15,187
|$17,222
|$19,505