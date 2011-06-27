Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,442
|$9,782
|$11,755
|Clean
|$7,177
|$9,421
|$11,297
|Average
|$6,646
|$8,700
|$10,381
|Rough
|$6,114
|$7,978
|$9,464
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,728
|$7,528
|$9,046
|Clean
|$5,523
|$7,250
|$8,694
|Average
|$5,114
|$6,695
|$7,988
|Rough
|$4,706
|$6,139
|$7,283
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,118
|$8,205
|$9,962
|Clean
|$5,900
|$7,902
|$9,574
|Average
|$5,463
|$7,297
|$8,797
|Rough
|$5,027
|$6,692
|$8,021
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,317
|$7,320
|$9,004
|Clean
|$5,127
|$7,050
|$8,653
|Average
|$4,748
|$6,510
|$7,951
|Rough
|$4,368
|$5,970
|$7,249
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,114
|$8,036
|$9,658
|Clean
|$5,896
|$7,740
|$9,281
|Average
|$5,459
|$7,147
|$8,528
|Rough
|$5,023
|$6,554
|$7,775
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,516
|$7,250
|$8,713
|Clean
|$5,319
|$6,983
|$8,373
|Average
|$4,925
|$6,448
|$7,694
|Rough
|$4,531
|$5,913
|$7,015
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,713
|$6,451
|$7,915
|Clean
|$4,545
|$6,213
|$7,607
|Average
|$4,209
|$5,737
|$6,989
|Rough
|$3,872
|$5,261
|$6,372
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,731
|$8,920
|$10,767
|Clean
|$6,490
|$8,591
|$10,347
|Average
|$6,010
|$7,933
|$9,508
|Rough
|$5,530
|$7,275
|$8,668
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,119
|$9,357
|$11,244
|Clean
|$6,865
|$9,012
|$10,806
|Average
|$6,357
|$8,321
|$9,929
|Rough
|$5,849
|$7,631
|$9,053
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,744
|$7,802
|$9,536
|Clean
|$5,539
|$7,515
|$9,164
|Average
|$5,129
|$6,939
|$8,421
|Rough
|$4,719
|$6,363
|$7,678
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,490
|$8,530
|$10,251
|Clean
|$6,258
|$8,216
|$9,852
|Average
|$5,795
|$7,586
|$9,053
|Rough
|$5,332
|$6,957
|$8,253