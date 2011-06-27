  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,442$9,782$11,755
Clean$7,177$9,421$11,297
Average$6,646$8,700$10,381
Rough$6,114$7,978$9,464
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,728$7,528$9,046
Clean$5,523$7,250$8,694
Average$5,114$6,695$7,988
Rough$4,706$6,139$7,283
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,118$8,205$9,962
Clean$5,900$7,902$9,574
Average$5,463$7,297$8,797
Rough$5,027$6,692$8,021
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,317$7,320$9,004
Clean$5,127$7,050$8,653
Average$4,748$6,510$7,951
Rough$4,368$5,970$7,249
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,114$8,036$9,658
Clean$5,896$7,740$9,281
Average$5,459$7,147$8,528
Rough$5,023$6,554$7,775
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,516$7,250$8,713
Clean$5,319$6,983$8,373
Average$4,925$6,448$7,694
Rough$4,531$5,913$7,015
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,713$6,451$7,915
Clean$4,545$6,213$7,607
Average$4,209$5,737$6,989
Rough$3,872$5,261$6,372
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,731$8,920$10,767
Clean$6,490$8,591$10,347
Average$6,010$7,933$9,508
Rough$5,530$7,275$8,668
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,119$9,357$11,244
Clean$6,865$9,012$10,806
Average$6,357$8,321$9,929
Rough$5,849$7,631$9,053
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,744$7,802$9,536
Clean$5,539$7,515$9,164
Average$5,129$6,939$8,421
Rough$4,719$6,363$7,678
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,490$8,530$10,251
Clean$6,258$8,216$9,852
Average$5,795$7,586$9,053
Rough$5,332$6,957$8,253
Sell my 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,545 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,213 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Tiguan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,545 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,213 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,545 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,213 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan ranges from $3,872 to $7,915, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.