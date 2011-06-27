Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen Eos Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,795
|$6,666
|$7,953
|Clean
|$4,470
|$6,212
|$7,386
|Average
|$3,819
|$5,303
|$6,251
|Rough
|$3,168
|$4,394
|$5,117
