2009 Toyota Yaris Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,080$4,328$5,086
Clean$2,822$3,974$4,668
Average$2,305$3,267$3,832
Rough$1,789$2,560$2,997
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris S 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,928$3,942$4,562
Clean$2,682$3,620$4,187
Average$2,191$2,976$3,438
Rough$1,700$2,332$2,688
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,781$4,068$4,847
Clean$2,548$3,735$4,448
Average$2,082$3,071$3,652
Rough$1,615$2,406$2,856
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris S 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,270$4,666$5,513
Clean$2,996$4,285$5,060
Average$2,447$3,522$4,154
Rough$1,899$2,760$3,248
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,216$2,796$3,154
Clean$2,030$2,568$2,895
Average$1,658$2,111$2,377
Rough$1,287$1,654$1,858
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,618$3,848$4,592
Clean$2,399$3,533$4,214
Average$1,959$2,905$3,460
Rough$1,520$2,276$2,705
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris S 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,638$3,284$3,684
Clean$2,417$3,016$3,381
Average$1,974$2,479$2,776
Rough$1,532$1,943$2,170
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris S 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,716$4,246$5,169
Clean$2,488$3,899$4,744
Average$2,033$3,206$3,895
Rough$1,577$2,512$3,045
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,851$4,090$4,841
Clean$2,612$3,756$4,443
Average$2,134$3,088$3,648
Rough$1,656$2,419$2,852
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris S 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,743$5,580$6,690
Clean$3,429$5,124$6,140
Average$2,802$4,212$5,041
Rough$2,174$3,301$3,942
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Toyota Yaris on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Yaris with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,399 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,533 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Yaris is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Yaris with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,399 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,533 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Toyota Yaris, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Yaris with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,399 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,533 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Toyota Yaris. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Toyota Yaris and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Toyota Yaris ranges from $1,520 to $4,592, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Toyota Yaris is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.