Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,080
|$4,328
|$5,086
|Clean
|$2,822
|$3,974
|$4,668
|Average
|$2,305
|$3,267
|$3,832
|Rough
|$1,789
|$2,560
|$2,997
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris S 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,928
|$3,942
|$4,562
|Clean
|$2,682
|$3,620
|$4,187
|Average
|$2,191
|$2,976
|$3,438
|Rough
|$1,700
|$2,332
|$2,688
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,781
|$4,068
|$4,847
|Clean
|$2,548
|$3,735
|$4,448
|Average
|$2,082
|$3,071
|$3,652
|Rough
|$1,615
|$2,406
|$2,856
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris S 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,270
|$4,666
|$5,513
|Clean
|$2,996
|$4,285
|$5,060
|Average
|$2,447
|$3,522
|$4,154
|Rough
|$1,899
|$2,760
|$3,248
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,216
|$2,796
|$3,154
|Clean
|$2,030
|$2,568
|$2,895
|Average
|$1,658
|$2,111
|$2,377
|Rough
|$1,287
|$1,654
|$1,858
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,618
|$3,848
|$4,592
|Clean
|$2,399
|$3,533
|$4,214
|Average
|$1,959
|$2,905
|$3,460
|Rough
|$1,520
|$2,276
|$2,705
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris S 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,638
|$3,284
|$3,684
|Clean
|$2,417
|$3,016
|$3,381
|Average
|$1,974
|$2,479
|$2,776
|Rough
|$1,532
|$1,943
|$2,170
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris S 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,716
|$4,246
|$5,169
|Clean
|$2,488
|$3,899
|$4,744
|Average
|$2,033
|$3,206
|$3,895
|Rough
|$1,577
|$2,512
|$3,045
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,851
|$4,090
|$4,841
|Clean
|$2,612
|$3,756
|$4,443
|Average
|$2,134
|$3,088
|$3,648
|Rough
|$1,656
|$2,419
|$2,852
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Yaris S 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,743
|$5,580
|$6,690
|Clean
|$3,429
|$5,124
|$6,140
|Average
|$2,802
|$4,212
|$5,041
|Rough
|$2,174
|$3,301
|$3,942