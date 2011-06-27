  1. Home
Used 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Consumer Reviews

5(80%)4(10%)3(10%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
10 reviews
List Price Estimate
$2,521 - $4,591
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

B-E-A-utiful!

DynaSTi, 07/17/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I absolutely Love the Car. Had a little hesitation until I did a Cobb tuning Stage 2 with a protune. Now The car is Super quick, Reliable, fun to drive, and Sexy. I will never own another kind of car. They are great for summer and the winter handling is Top notch!

Best car ever

Jamie G, 04/11/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had a 2007 WRX wagon, and the STi was always a dream car of mine. When I heard about and saw the 2008 I decided I better get a 2007 STi before they changed (for the worse). If you know your STi than you know about what you are paying for, a rally inspired street monster. Not a lush, soft riding, overly optioned out, normal looking car.

Vette Eater.

Cobo, 04/13/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

A monster on the streets. This car is a blast to drive. Great power from the 4k to 7k RPM range. Put a few upgrades on the car. (Downpipe, Cat-back, ECU) And what a difference it makes. Great in the Michigan winters. The only downside with the car is a slight problem with the battery wanting to die, and slight rattles in the winter. Overall a 10+.

A true enthusiasts car!

dheyde, 01/22/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is my second Impreza WRX STI, and third Impreza. It is an amazing automobile at a very reasonable price. Performance is outstanding, especially after you make the move to Cobb "stage 2". The car is extremely reliable and is built for the long haul. The car is great in the twisties and the torque available powers you out of corners effortlessly. Comfort isnt at the top of the list, so if you are looking for something cushy, you may want to opt for a Legacy GT or a Premium Luxury brand car. I have owned five Subarus, and I always seem to come back to them when its time to purchase a new car. They are a true drivers car that perform at the same level as much more expensive cars.

Sweet ride!

luvmysti, 09/17/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Have only had this car for about six weeks as of this post and I love this car! I'm still in the dealer recommended break-in period (stay under 4K RPM first 1K miles, on mile 800 now) and I can tell this car is begging to be unleashed! Handles like a dream, looks great, and sounds great (dealer installed SPT cold air intake and cat-back exhaust, boost gauge and short throw shifter). I marked comfort down a bit because well, it's a rough ride, but duh! I marked fuel economy down b/c I'm getting about 20 MPG (not doing highways yet). Performance and fun to drive I put at 9. Once break-in is done, I know it'll be 10! All-in-all, this car is pure fun to drive!

