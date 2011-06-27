Used 2006 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

Really love this Subaru! Conner .S , 11/24/2015 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought my 2006 impreza sedan in December of 2013 with 110000 miles on it for only $7000. What I don't like about this car is I found out that it the head gaskets were leaking coolant and I had to spend about a $1000 to replace them at the Subaru dealership just a week after I bought the car (this was a recall for Subaru's with the 2 and a half liter engine for this impreza body style). I have had this car for almost 2 years and have put 30000 miles on it and have had to only take it to the shop for only oil changes and getting tires rotated (Super reliable!) . The cars all wheel drive has allowed me to have so much fun in muding, sand drifting and ice skating (So Much Fun!). If you think you will ever go off of regular roads this car will have your back because it has given me the confidence to drive through 3 to 4 inches of mud and really soft sand. Some things that I don't really like about the car is it the road noise is pretty pronounced an it I usually get only 25 mpg in mixed driving when I'm not driving like a racer. With that said I absolutely love this car and I would recommend it to anyone who wants a daily driver with low maintenance cost, safety in mind, sporty looks, and all weather dependability. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car for anyone! Lili C. , 10/05/2016 2.5 i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car was a my dad's midlife crisis, and when he decided it was time to teach his daughter manual, he gave me the subaru! Best car I have ever driven. I have owned it for quite some time now, and it still runs just as great as when we first got it. It's comfy and powerful. Mods are easy and the look of the car is beautiful. One thing I noticed is that local radio gets fuzzy when I turn on the back windshield warmers... But other than that, the car is everything I ever wanted. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A must have amoeba , 05/27/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 3 yrs now. Drove it stock for 2yrs and modified this last yr. With $2k worth of upgrades - this is a beast with 300 lbft of torque. Have driven it over mountain passes in Colorado in blizzard conditions without issues. Insane handling on any type of road with the right set of tires. Only regret is that I should have bought the STI at the time for the bullet proof 6 sp transmission. (only required if you plan to upgrade to >400hp) Report Abuse

Love My Subaru MW3304 , 10/25/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought with 33k on the clock. Can't go wrong with this one, peppy, planted, sips gas, good looking Report Abuse