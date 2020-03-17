2021 Subaru Ascent
Release Date
- Summer 2020
What to expect
- No significant changes expected for 2021
- Part of the first Ascent generation introduced for 2019
What is the Ascent?
The Subaru Ascent is a decent choice in the midsize three-row SUV class, but it's far from being a contender, currently sitting in seventh place in Edmunds' rankings. It trails the top-rated Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and Honda Pilot in a number of areas. We give credit to the Ascent's long list of standard safety features, refined interior, and easy-to-use infotainment system. But the positives are tempered by an oversensitive gas pedal, noticeable in-cabin noise, a somewhat restrictive third-row seat, and slightly stiff ride quality.
As the 2021 Ascent heads into its third year of production, we don't expect any significant changes. Perhaps there will be a minor shuffling of features from the options list to the standard column. We're fairly confident that you won't miss out on anything if you opt for the 2020 Ascent, but we'll know all the details on the 2021 as we get closer to the on-sale date this summer.
Edmunds says
Since we don't expect many changes for 2021, it's likely the Subaru Ascent will remain a midpack player in the very competitive midsize SUV class. While there's nothing the Ascent does poorly, you will likely find one of Edmunds' higher-rated SUVs more to your liking.
Related 2021 Subaru Ascent info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda HR-V 2016
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2016
- Used Cadillac CTS
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2016
- Used Nissan Altima 2016
- Used Ram 2500 2018
- Used BMW M3
- Used Lexus IS 350
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals