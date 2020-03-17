2021 Subaru Ascent Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 03/17/2020

The Subaru Ascent is a decent choice in the midsize three-row SUV class, but it's far from being a contender, currently sitting in seventh place in Edmunds' rankings. It trails the top-rated Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and Honda Pilot in a number of areas. We give credit to the Ascent's long list of standard safety features, refined interior, and easy-to-use infotainment system. But the positives are tempered by an oversensitive gas pedal, noticeable in-cabin noise, a somewhat restrictive third-row seat, and slightly stiff ride quality.

As the 2021 Ascent heads into its third year of production, we don't expect any significant changes. Perhaps there will be a minor shuffling of features from the options list to the standard column. We're fairly confident that you won't miss out on anything if you opt for the 2020 Ascent, but we'll know all the details on the 2021 as we get closer to the on-sale date this summer.