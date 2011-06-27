Used 2010 Scion xB Consumer Reviews
Love my "mini UPS truck"
My 2010 XB has been almost exactly the vehicle that meets my needs. My wife's car is a 2009 Camry SE. Have owned for 2.5 years (19,000 miles). Comfortable, roomy vehicle for around the town driving (I am 6'2"). Had a problem with comfortable driving position-adding lumbar solved that problem. Fun to drive & handles great-I added sway bar. Lots of power. Cargo capacity tremendous for size vehicle. Wish interior was a bit nicer-no padding on door armrests among other such items.
Fun, fun, fun
After 800 miles on my pre-owned 2010 XB I have found it to be an economical and fun car to drive. A recent 500 mile road trip returned 34.5 mpg on an interstate over the rolling hills of N. Missouri. Cruise control was set for 66 mph. The second half of the trip was on US and state highways using very little cruise control. Even with passing through small towns and some hilly, winding roads I got 35.6 mpg average. An overdrive 6th gear would work great on this car. The torquey 2.4 Camry engine pulls easily from 2000 rpm up. Update: 17000 miles later it continues to be a fun car to drive. There has been 0 expenses other than normal maintenance.
It's different but comfortable
The interior space for driver and the large backseat were the primary draws for considering this vehicle. As a 2006 Scion xB owner I resisted the move to the new model because of the "mpg" factor. We can fit 4 adults and one tall 8-year old in the vehicle. Handling is good, the engine is peppy and is averaging 26 mpg overall (this is a good trade-off for increased comfort, ride and a quieter interior). The odometer system is awkward to use at first and overall the gauges are comfortable if you are used to the xB. After the first month I no longer wonder why I traded my "can" (car-van) in on a newer model. Access for those with hip and knee problems is easy and mostly pain-free.
Great car
I purchased my 2010 xB in August of 2009. Since then, I've put almost 35,000 miles on it. This includes a daily commute of 30+ miles each way. Also longer trips of 250 miles and one of about 1,000 miles. Everything has been just as I thought it would be and that's a good thing. I avg about 27 MPG and can get over 30 in the right conditions. The car is comfy and has all of the reasonable things standard. The cargo space is very good for a car its size. It's much larger on the inside than it looks on the outside. Best of all is it's reliability. I'm this far in and the only time I took it to the dealer it turned out the burning smell was from a plastic bag caught on the muffler. :)
We love our xB!
We purchased it 40,000 miles and three years ago. To date, our only expense has been an oil/filter change every 3k. As our grandchildren say: It look so small on outside, but it's so roomy on the inside. Handles great in wind and even in snow (as long as it's under 6" in depth)-- very stable. Delivers gas mileage far in excess of the EPA rating-- 28 mpg overall. Quality thru-out-- made in Japan. Amazing storage and flexibility. Powerful, smooth, quiet Camry engine. No rattles and noises. Is it a SUV, a hatchback, a station wagon, or a sports sedan? It has elements of all those. This car is underpriced by about $5,000, thus a bargain.
