Used 2011 Scion tC Base Features & Specs

More about the 2011 tC
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,275
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Torque173 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,275
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,275
8 total speakersyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Pioneer premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,275
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,275
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Alpine Premium Audio Systemyes
Carpet Floor Mats/Cargo Matyes
Spider Cargo Netyes
BLU Logic Systemyes
Alpine Premium Audio w/Navigation Systemyes
XM Satellite Radio Receiver w/Traffic Displayyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Auto Dimming Mirroryes
Leather Wrapped Shift Knobyes
Scion Navigation System 200yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,275
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Front head room37.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Lower Body Graphicyes
Mudguardsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Wheel Locksyes
TRD Wheel Installation Kityes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
B-Pillar Appliqueyes
Fog Light Kityes
FiveAd 4-piece aero kit
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
TRD 19" 7-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Front track60.6 in.
Length174.0 in.
Curb weight3060 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume105.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Cement
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,275
P225/45R18 91W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,275
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
