Estimated values
2011 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,174
|$5,705
|$6,836
|Clean
|$3,921
|$5,355
|$6,397
|Average
|$3,415
|$4,655
|$5,517
|Rough
|$2,910
|$3,955
|$4,638
Estimated values
2011 Scion tC 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,494
|$6,238
|$7,525
|Clean
|$4,222
|$5,855
|$7,041
|Average
|$3,677
|$5,090
|$6,073
|Rough
|$3,133
|$4,325
|$5,105