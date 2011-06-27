Estimated values
2004 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,923
|$3,057
|$3,674
|Clean
|$1,788
|$2,842
|$3,414
|Average
|$1,519
|$2,414
|$2,895
|Rough
|$1,251
|$1,985
|$2,376
Estimated values
2004 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,099
|$3,379
|$4,076
|Clean
|$1,952
|$3,142
|$3,788
|Average
|$1,658
|$2,668
|$3,212
|Rough
|$1,365
|$2,194
|$2,636
Estimated values
2004 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,944
|$3,057
|$3,663
|Clean
|$1,808
|$2,842
|$3,405
|Average
|$1,536
|$2,413
|$2,887
|Rough
|$1,264
|$1,985
|$2,369
Estimated values
2004 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,080
|$3,222
|$3,844
|Clean
|$1,934
|$2,996
|$3,573
|Average
|$1,643
|$2,544
|$3,030
|Rough
|$1,353
|$2,092
|$2,487
Estimated values
2004 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 SD 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,178
|$3,580
|$4,342
|Clean
|$2,025
|$3,329
|$4,036
|Average
|$1,721
|$2,826
|$3,422
|Rough
|$1,416
|$2,324
|$2,809