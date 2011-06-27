Estimated values
1993 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$797
|$1,276
|$1,514
|Clean
|$711
|$1,138
|$1,355
|Average
|$539
|$863
|$1,037
|Rough
|$367
|$588
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$704
|$1,257
|$1,537
|Clean
|$628
|$1,122
|$1,376
|Average
|$476
|$851
|$1,053
|Rough
|$324
|$579
|$730
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$797
|$1,275
|$1,514
|Clean
|$711
|$1,138
|$1,355
|Average
|$539
|$863
|$1,037
|Rough
|$367
|$588
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$797
|$1,275
|$1,514
|Clean
|$711
|$1,138
|$1,355
|Average
|$539
|$863
|$1,037
|Rough
|$367
|$588
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-250 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$601
|$1,207
|$1,514
|Clean
|$536
|$1,076
|$1,355
|Average
|$406
|$816
|$1,037
|Rough
|$277
|$556
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$528
|$1,181
|$1,514
|Clean
|$471
|$1,053
|$1,355
|Average
|$357
|$799
|$1,037
|Rough
|$243
|$544
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-250 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$557
|$1,191
|$1,514
|Clean
|$497
|$1,063
|$1,355
|Average
|$377
|$806
|$1,037
|Rough
|$257
|$549
|$719