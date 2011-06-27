  1. Home
2007 Ford Expedition EL Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,123$5,766$6,656
Clean$3,806$5,326$6,148
Average$3,173$4,445$5,131
Rough$2,541$3,564$4,114
Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,726$5,265$6,096
Clean$3,440$4,863$5,631
Average$2,868$4,059$4,699
Rough$2,297$3,254$3,768
Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,385$6,112$7,045
Clean$4,049$5,645$6,507
Average$3,376$4,711$5,431
Rough$2,703$3,778$4,355
Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,394$4,834$5,614
Clean$3,133$4,465$5,185
Average$2,612$3,727$4,328
Rough$2,091$2,988$3,470
Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,870$5,232$5,971
Clean$3,573$4,833$5,515
Average$2,979$4,034$4,603
Rough$2,385$3,234$3,691
Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,312$6,012$6,931
Clean$3,981$5,553$6,402
Average$3,319$4,635$5,343
Rough$2,657$3,716$4,285
Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,684$5,185$5,997
Clean$3,401$4,789$5,539
Average$2,836$3,997$4,623
Rough$2,270$3,205$3,707
Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,776$6,587$7,567
Clean$4,410$6,084$6,989
Average$3,677$5,078$5,834
Rough$2,944$4,072$4,678
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Ford Expedition EL on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford Expedition EL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,133 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,465 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition EL is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford Expedition EL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,133 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,465 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Ford Expedition EL, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford Expedition EL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,133 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,465 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Ford Expedition EL. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Ford Expedition EL and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Ford Expedition EL ranges from $2,091 to $5,614, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Ford Expedition EL is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.