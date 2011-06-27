Estimated values
2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,123
|$5,766
|$6,656
|Clean
|$3,806
|$5,326
|$6,148
|Average
|$3,173
|$4,445
|$5,131
|Rough
|$2,541
|$3,564
|$4,114
2007 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,726
|$5,265
|$6,096
|Clean
|$3,440
|$4,863
|$5,631
|Average
|$2,868
|$4,059
|$4,699
|Rough
|$2,297
|$3,254
|$3,768
2007 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,385
|$6,112
|$7,045
|Clean
|$4,049
|$5,645
|$6,507
|Average
|$3,376
|$4,711
|$5,431
|Rough
|$2,703
|$3,778
|$4,355
2007 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,394
|$4,834
|$5,614
|Clean
|$3,133
|$4,465
|$5,185
|Average
|$2,612
|$3,727
|$4,328
|Rough
|$2,091
|$2,988
|$3,470
2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,870
|$5,232
|$5,971
|Clean
|$3,573
|$4,833
|$5,515
|Average
|$2,979
|$4,034
|$4,603
|Rough
|$2,385
|$3,234
|$3,691
2007 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,312
|$6,012
|$6,931
|Clean
|$3,981
|$5,553
|$6,402
|Average
|$3,319
|$4,635
|$5,343
|Rough
|$2,657
|$3,716
|$4,285
2007 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,684
|$5,185
|$5,997
|Clean
|$3,401
|$4,789
|$5,539
|Average
|$2,836
|$3,997
|$4,623
|Rough
|$2,270
|$3,205
|$3,707
2007 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,776
|$6,587
|$7,567
|Clean
|$4,410
|$6,084
|$6,989
|Average
|$3,677
|$5,078
|$5,834
|Rough
|$2,944
|$4,072
|$4,678