Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,103
|$2,040
|$2,541
|Clean
|$976
|$1,810
|$2,257
|Average
|$723
|$1,352
|$1,690
|Rough
|$470
|$893
|$1,123
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus ZTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,450
|$2,449
|$2,984
|Clean
|$1,284
|$2,174
|$2,651
|Average
|$951
|$1,623
|$1,985
|Rough
|$618
|$1,073
|$1,319
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus ZX3 Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$940
|$1,614
|$1,975
|Clean
|$832
|$1,433
|$1,755
|Average
|$616
|$1,070
|$1,314
|Rough
|$401
|$707
|$873
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,060
|$1,904
|$2,357
|Clean
|$938
|$1,690
|$2,094
|Average
|$695
|$1,262
|$1,568
|Rough
|$452
|$834
|$1,042
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus SE Comfort 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,055
|$1,743
|$2,112
|Clean
|$934
|$1,547
|$1,876
|Average
|$692
|$1,155
|$1,405
|Rough
|$450
|$763
|$934
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,231
|$2,008
|$2,426
|Clean
|$1,090
|$1,783
|$2,155
|Average
|$807
|$1,331
|$1,614
|Rough
|$525
|$880
|$1,073
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus SE Comfort 4dr Sedan w/Zetec (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,188
|$2,056
|$2,522
|Clean
|$1,051
|$1,825
|$2,241
|Average
|$779
|$1,363
|$1,678
|Rough
|$506
|$900
|$1,115
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus ZX5 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,208
|$1,973
|$2,384
|Clean
|$1,069
|$1,751
|$2,118
|Average
|$792
|$1,308
|$1,586
|Rough
|$515
|$864
|$1,054
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus LX Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$974
|$1,621
|$1,968
|Clean
|$862
|$1,439
|$1,749
|Average
|$639
|$1,074
|$1,310
|Rough
|$415
|$710
|$870
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus SE Comfort 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,215
|$1,981
|$2,392
|Clean
|$1,076
|$1,759
|$2,125
|Average
|$797
|$1,313
|$1,592
|Rough
|$518
|$868
|$1,058
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,285
|$2,283
|$2,819
|Clean
|$1,137
|$2,027
|$2,505
|Average
|$843
|$1,513
|$1,875
|Rough
|$548
|$1,000
|$1,246
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus ZX3 Power Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,045
|$1,728
|$2,095
|Clean
|$925
|$1,534
|$1,862
|Average
|$685
|$1,145
|$1,394
|Rough
|$446
|$757
|$926
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus ZTS MACH Audio 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,168
|$1,912
|$2,311
|Clean
|$1,034
|$1,697
|$2,054
|Average
|$766
|$1,267
|$1,538
|Rough
|$498
|$838
|$1,022
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus SVT 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,164
|$1,515
|$1,704
|Clean
|$1,031
|$1,344
|$1,514
|Average
|$764
|$1,004
|$1,134
|Rough
|$496
|$663
|$753
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus ZTW 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,275
|$2,071
|$2,498
|Clean
|$1,129
|$1,838
|$2,219
|Average
|$836
|$1,373
|$1,662
|Rough
|$544
|$907
|$1,104