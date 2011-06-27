  1. Home
2002 Ford Focus Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,103$2,040$2,541
Clean$976$1,810$2,257
Average$723$1,352$1,690
Rough$470$893$1,123
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus ZTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,450$2,449$2,984
Clean$1,284$2,174$2,651
Average$951$1,623$1,985
Rough$618$1,073$1,319
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus ZX3 Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$940$1,614$1,975
Clean$832$1,433$1,755
Average$616$1,070$1,314
Rough$401$707$873
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,060$1,904$2,357
Clean$938$1,690$2,094
Average$695$1,262$1,568
Rough$452$834$1,042
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus SE Comfort 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,055$1,743$2,112
Clean$934$1,547$1,876
Average$692$1,155$1,405
Rough$450$763$934
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,231$2,008$2,426
Clean$1,090$1,783$2,155
Average$807$1,331$1,614
Rough$525$880$1,073
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus SE Comfort 4dr Sedan w/Zetec (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,188$2,056$2,522
Clean$1,051$1,825$2,241
Average$779$1,363$1,678
Rough$506$900$1,115
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus ZX5 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,208$1,973$2,384
Clean$1,069$1,751$2,118
Average$792$1,308$1,586
Rough$515$864$1,054
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus LX Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$974$1,621$1,968
Clean$862$1,439$1,749
Average$639$1,074$1,310
Rough$415$710$870
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus SE Comfort 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,215$1,981$2,392
Clean$1,076$1,759$2,125
Average$797$1,313$1,592
Rough$518$868$1,058
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,285$2,283$2,819
Clean$1,137$2,027$2,505
Average$843$1,513$1,875
Rough$548$1,000$1,246
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus ZX3 Power Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,045$1,728$2,095
Clean$925$1,534$1,862
Average$685$1,145$1,394
Rough$446$757$926
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus ZTS MACH Audio 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,168$1,912$2,311
Clean$1,034$1,697$2,054
Average$766$1,267$1,538
Rough$498$838$1,022
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus SVT 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,164$1,515$1,704
Clean$1,031$1,344$1,514
Average$764$1,004$1,134
Rough$496$663$753
Estimated values
2002 Ford Focus ZTW 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,275$2,071$2,498
Clean$1,129$1,838$2,219
Average$836$1,373$1,662
Rough$544$907$1,104
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Ford Focus on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $976 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,810 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Focus is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $976 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,810 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Ford Focus, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $976 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,810 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Ford Focus. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Ford Focus and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Ford Focus ranges from $470 to $2,541, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Ford Focus is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.