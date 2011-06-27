Estimated values
2005 Saturn VUE AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,957
|$2,487
|$2,774
|Clean
|$1,790
|$2,272
|$2,533
|Average
|$1,455
|$1,843
|$2,052
|Rough
|$1,121
|$1,414
|$1,572
Estimated values
2005 Saturn VUE Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,878
|$2,397
|$2,677
|Clean
|$1,718
|$2,190
|$2,445
|Average
|$1,397
|$1,776
|$1,981
|Rough
|$1,076
|$1,363
|$1,517
Estimated values
2005 Saturn VUE Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,595
|$2,068
|$2,323
|Clean
|$1,459
|$1,890
|$2,122
|Average
|$1,187
|$1,533
|$1,719
|Rough
|$914
|$1,176
|$1,317
Estimated values
2005 Saturn VUE Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,779
|$2,282
|$2,553
|Clean
|$1,627
|$2,085
|$2,332
|Average
|$1,323
|$1,691
|$1,889
|Rough
|$1,019
|$1,297
|$1,447
Estimated values
2005 Saturn VUE AWD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,833
|$2,344
|$2,621
|Clean
|$1,676
|$2,142
|$2,393
|Average
|$1,363
|$1,737
|$1,939
|Rough
|$1,050
|$1,332
|$1,485