Used 2005 Saturn VUE Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 VUE
202 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The most loved vehicle I Ever owned....

Judy, 05/29/2016
AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2005 Saturn when it was 2 years old and kept it until It was totaled in an accident 9 years later! ( 05/16/2016) "Hated It" It clearly was the best car I every owned it was very low maintenance with a (123,000 miles) I only had to invest in it's scheduled oiled changes and purchase a new set of tires every 2 years. My only repairs was the replacement of the battery and brake shoes done in my 8th year of ownership. A Great automobile!

My 2005 3.5L Saturn Vue

maojr, 09/19/2012
32 of 33 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for my wife because, (1) it has a plactic outer shell and never get's dimpled (2) supposedly it has a Honda Engine. It also had a 0.5% interest on the loan...what a deal. It's just now giving some problems. Had to replace the middle drive-shaft support and spider bearing. Otherwise no major problems/issues after 120K miles. This is the first signs of major ware so I expect a little at a time as the mileage increases with more use. We use this car every day! I would buy/trade another with the same features....too bad they are no longer available.

Amazed. And it's a Salvage.

janell26, 01/15/2012
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

I bought my Vue with 60k miles from a private seller for $2k due to a Salvage Title. I was a little hesitant going into it but since it was so cheap I figured why not. I've had the car 2 years and it is now nearing 90k miles and I have absolutely NO problems with it whatsoever. I've never had anything go out/stop working on me. The car has never stalled or done anything suspect. It needs brakes/rotors right now, that's about it. I'm pretty impressed considering the salvage title, not to mention I was in a major accident with it about a year ago also....runs as if nothing happened even though it's had the crap kicked out of it.

Sensor reduction

brittanyttr, 01/14/2011
55 of 60 people found this review helpful

I purchased my VUE in July of 05. I was driving one day in the city and notice I had no acceleration to go. I notice that a light came on so I pulled over to check the owners manual and it said the sensor reduction light was one. So I did what it said to do and when I turned my car back on, it ran okay. I took it to the Saturn dealer and they told me it could be either the gas pedal or my wiring harness. So we replaced my gas pedal..drove it home and not even w/in 24 hrs it did it again. I called the dealeship again and they said its the wiring harness and that was going to be $700...has anyone had problems w/ their sensor reduction? Looking for help..Not sure I trust this dealer..

A reliable SUV

the_good_car, 01/01/2015
Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
45 of 49 people found this review helpful

I bought an 05 Saturn four years ago w 100k miles. It now has over 175k. The car isn't perfect. The interior is cheap, the front buckets are not well designed. It is, on uphill climbs, underpowered. It's also a bit noisy on the highway, but actually not more so than say, a Volvo xc90 (I drove one the other day, actually the Volvo is noisier). Parts are ridiculously cheap. It shares a platform with every other gm brand. many parts like the brakes are common to a half dozen models. The four cylinder is known is the iron duke and is regarded as one of the most reliable engines gm has ever made. ( though, the suspension is mediocre). Bottom line-very low cost of ownership.

