Used 1994 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
It might not dent but it cracks
I purchased a used 1994 SC2 w/ 60k for $7500. Within 2 months I needed a new transmission. Five months later the car was nearly totalled by a minivan but repaired. After that the car was nothing but trouble. It finaly died when the timing chain blew a hole in the head. The only saving grace of the car was it was a blast to drive.
Radiator Problems
I have had my Saturn for 7 years. Bought it with only 17,000 miles on it. I have never had any major problems with it until now. My radiator light keeps flashing and it seems I am always adding radiator fluid. My check engine light came on this morning and scared me a bit, but this is the first time in a long time I have had to fix this car. And has the company ever heard of cup holders? That drives me insane! In all, the car has treated me amazing in the past 7 years and it's 15 yrs old now!
good car built to last
I have had my sc2 for a year now, I bought it with 99000 on it now i have 111000. The only problem that I have had is I had to replace the tail pipe and flex pipe. Other than that it runs great,looks great and is very reliable.
Reliable, economical
This car has treated me well. No major repairs in 8+ years and 110k miles. Gas mileage is great. Have gotten upper 30s on the highway.
1994 SC2 - great car
I had the 5 speed, and loved it. I think the back seat is a bit uncomfortable for tall people, and would like to have had cupholders in the front instead of the back, or at least in addition to the back, but that was my only real complaint.
