Used 1994 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

It might not dent but it cracks Sparky420 , 05/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased a used 1994 SC2 w/ 60k for $7500. Within 2 months I needed a new transmission. Five months later the car was nearly totalled by a minivan but repaired. After that the car was nothing but trouble. It finaly died when the timing chain blew a hole in the head. The only saving grace of the car was it was a blast to drive. Report Abuse

Radiator Problems Tracey , 01/15/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had my Saturn for 7 years. Bought it with only 17,000 miles on it. I have never had any major problems with it until now. My radiator light keeps flashing and it seems I am always adding radiator fluid. My check engine light came on this morning and scared me a bit, but this is the first time in a long time I have had to fix this car. And has the company ever heard of cup holders? That drives me insane! In all, the car has treated me amazing in the past 7 years and it's 15 yrs old now! Report Abuse

good car built to last rickmoon , 03/01/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had my sc2 for a year now, I bought it with 99000 on it now i have 111000. The only problem that I have had is I had to replace the tail pipe and flex pipe. Other than that it runs great,looks great and is very reliable. Report Abuse

Reliable, economical jprainman , 05/01/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car has treated me well. No major repairs in 8+ years and 110k miles. Gas mileage is great. Have gotten upper 30s on the highway. Report Abuse