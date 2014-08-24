Used 2002 Saturn S-Series
- Advanced airbag system, dealer sales and service experience, composite dent- and rust-resistant body panels.
- Poor seating position and comfort, flimsy interior materials, questionable build quality.
Few cars on the market go 11 years without a major redesign -- the S-Series shows us why.
Vehicle overview
Saturn's small cars have enjoyed quite a following over the years, proving both fun to drive and reliable. And Saturn dealers have almost single-handedly sparked a retail revolution that emphasizes the ownership experience over sales commissions. Unfortunately, we want more from Saturn, such as more comfortable seats and better-quality switchgear and interior trim.
Saturn's biggest innovation as of late is an optional head-curtain airbag, which is available on all models. Deployed from the side roof rail, the head curtain unfolds as it inflates, creating a broad cushion to help prevent head and neck injuries in the event of a serious side impact. While head curtains have been incorporated into numerous high-dollar luxury sedans, Saturn was the first car company to offer this technology on economy-class cars.
Although the S-Series has never been fully redesigned since its debut in 1990, the various models have undergone slight revisions to keep their looks fresh. Last year saw the SC Coupe getting numerous reshaped body panels, while the SL Sedan and SW Wagon received their new faces a year earlier. As always, all models feature dent- and rust-resistant polymer exterior panels that not only eliminate corrosion, but provide dent resistance to the ever-present runaway shopping cart.
Inside, the small Saturns have a one-piece instrument panel cover, ostensibly to eliminate miscolored plastic pieces and ill-fitting seams, but we still find fault with interior fit and finish. The seating position is low to the floor, while the seats themselves feel too flimsy for long-haul comfort.
Two engine choices are on the S-Series roster, a 100-horsepower 1.9-liter four-cylinder or a twin-cam version of the same that generates 124 ponies, with either a five-speed manual or four-speed autobox. Allow us to suggest the twin-cam engine mated to the manual for less-pedestrian performance; they're a must if you plan on spirited driving. Rear drum brakes are standard on all models, with no option for four-wheel disc brakes.
Sedans can be had as a base SL, midrange SL1 or uplevel SL2; wagons are available as the standard SW1 or high-end SW2. Coupes come as the basic SC1 or sportier SC2. Although SC coupes received more standard equipment last year, be aware that the equipment list is short on all base versions, and many features are not packaged well enough to sell you on the midrange models. That means you may be forced into pricey high-end versions to get the kind of equipment you really want, which puts the price near or beyond such formidable opposition as the Nissan Sentra and the Ford Focus.
Packaging aside, if you're tired of the haggling quagmire and you're pretty much set on the car and options you want, Saturn's excellent dealer network, money-back guarantee, customer-first philosophy and reputation for reliability are attractive selling points. But we'd recommend that you shop around -- many econoboxes of yore have been vastly improved so as not to deserve such an ignominious title.
2002 Highlights
This has been the best car we've ever owned. It has nearly 200,000 miles on the clock and still runs like new. I inherited it from my parents when I became old enough to drive, and it's never let me down even once. That was nearly 7 years ago. It's needed very minor repairs every now and then, but they were all after 150,000 miles. I wouldn't be afraid to hop in this car and drive it across the country. The most expensive repair that it's needed so far, was a replacement intake manifold coolant stem. This was about $500 to repair. Everything else has been minor, and essentially routine maintenance. Wish they still made them, because I would buy another (if this one ever dies)!
This was my car in college. I thought I could get maybe three years out of it--I kept it for six. It wasn't fast, slick-looking or even very comfortable, bur it ran well when I needed it. I could always start it--even with a nearly dead battery in an icy Wisconsin winter. It wasn't very sporty, but the steering was responsive and fun. The acceleration with the manual was decent for a small engine and it sipped gas. The road noise was harsh at speed and the interior felt cheap, but the engine didn't sound hoarse and the controls were logically-placed. Parts for it were very cheap and easy to replace myself. I sometimes miss the simple, easy to fix Saturn.
I bought my 02 SC2 3 years ago and it only had 60,000 miles on it. I love the way it looks, sporty with an attitude, it definitely cannot be mistaken for any other vehicle from any angle, which is a huge plus in my book. I used my car for commuting over 500 miles a week for almost 2 years. I also am very hard on my cars, I have a bit of a lead foot. Now I use him to travel all over U.S. for my job, he now has over 133,000 miles on him but I do take care of him, with regular oil changes and tune ups. But this car has not cost me any more than that, I did put tires, but that's normal. My father, who owns a auto shop, told me to buy a Saturn. It was best choice I ever made! (8/2016) Still have car, it has over 175,000 miles, getting ready for a 1000 mi trip. I still love it.
While on vacation, August 2001 we traded a minivan for a new 02 SL1 auto in Fargo North Dakota. Now has over 208000 miles . Oil has been changed every 5000 miles or less. I have never let it run low on oil ever. It has the original engine with a automatic transmission,struts,radiator.A/C still works. power windows and locks all in pretty good condition rides good. Transmission fluid and radiator fluid flushed regularly. I used spray adhesive from Home Depot to glue in new diamond tweed seat covers front and rear diamond tweed from O'Reiley Auto Parts. Replaced headlights from Amazon.com The only thing I regret is that the rear licence plate frame from the Fargo Saturn Dealership got pitched. Wish I could find a new one. Full coverage insurance is $265 every 6 months. Updated on August 7,2016 My Saturn SL1 is still running. Did have some repairs cost around 800 dollars to get it to pass emission. and misc. repair like new thermostat,,belt. air filter etc. at a honest repair shop here in town. Now it has about 216000 miles on it . I am so happy I don't have a payment. Its a good car. Last year 2016 my daughter bought a new car and instead of trading her old one she wanted me to buy her 2010 Ford Focus. Then we sold the saturn. It still ran good. I like my new used ford focus ses. I'm retired now and the car has been sold.
|SL2 4dr Sedan
1.9L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|124 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SL1 4dr Sedan
1.9L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|100 hp @ 5000 rpm
|SL 4dr Sedan
1.9L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|25 city / 36 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|100 hp @ 5000 rpm
|SL1 4dr Sedan
1.9L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|25 city / 36 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|100 hp @ 5000 rpm
Is the Saturn S-Series a good car?
Is the Saturn S-Series reliable?
Is the 2002 Saturn S-Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2002 Saturn S-Series?
The least-expensive 2002 Saturn S-Series is the 2002 Saturn S-Series SL 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $10,570.
Other versions include:
- SL2 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $14,375
- SL1 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $12,890
- SL 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $10,570
- SL1 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $12,030
- SL2 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $13,515
What are the different models of Saturn S-Series?
Used 2002 Saturn S-Series Overview
The Used 2002 Saturn S-Series is offered in the following submodels: S-Series Sedan, S-Series Coupe. Available styles include SL2 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 4A), SL 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M), SC2 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 4A), SC1 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 4A), SC2 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 5M), SL1 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M), SL2 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl 5M), and SC1 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 5M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Saturn S-Series and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 S-Series 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 S-Series.
