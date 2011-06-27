  1. Home
1994 Saturn S-Series Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Saturn makes minimal changes for 1994. The air conditioning system now uses CFC-free refrigerant, and the automatic transmission has been recalibrated to provide smoother, quieter shifts. A new alloy wheel design is available on the SC1, SL2 and SW2.

5(45%)
4(36%)
3(17%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.2
94 reviews
Many miles of flawless service
Rick,12/04/2004
I have owned this car for almost 6 years having bought it used with 61000 miles on it. Other than installing a CD player and doing regular maintenance, the car has given me flawless service. It now has 186000 miles on it, still runs and starts every morning. I'm now going to replace it as it is getting long in the tooth. If you are in the market for a used vehicle and can find one with under 100000 miles on it, you will probably get a godd 3 to 5 years of service out of it. Cheap and reliable transportation. Not as spiffy as the newer models, but for the practically minded, a great choice.
1994 Saturn SL 4 door sedan
Ed,04/28/2005
This has been an amazingly trouble free car. It is 11 years old, consistently gets better than 38 MPG (Hwy) and has had very little maintenance. In fact, I have had 4 repairs (outside regular maintenance) in 9 years of owning the vehicle, and the most expensive was $400.
Awesome!
Dannyboy,03/08/2002
this car is all around good , it has never let me down, and alwhys pulled thrugh in tough spots. i strongly believe you should purchase this vechiel
Great Commuter car, Saves $$$
_highliner,08/26/2011
I bought my '94 Saturn used with a rebuilt engine, and it feels like new! Clutch is solid, every gear engages like a new Focus (I've had those, too). I got nearly 250 miles in the city on a half a tank of gas. It takes 50 miles just to come off FULL, and with the 5-speed I spend a lot of time in neutral to save gas. I LOVE it, and what's more, I love having a clean title and NO CAR PAYMENTS!
See all 94 reviews of the 1994 Saturn S-Series
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
85 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
124 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
The Used 1994 Saturn S-Series is offered in the following submodels: S-Series Sedan, S-Series Coupe, S-Series Wagon. Available styles include SL 4dr Sedan, SL2 4dr Sedan, SW2 4dr Wagon, SC1 2dr Coupe, SW1 4dr Wagon, SL1 4dr Sedan, and SC2 2dr Coupe.

