1994 Saturn S-Series Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$808 - $1,909
Used S-Series for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Saturn makes minimal changes for 1994. The air conditioning system now uses CFC-free refrigerant, and the automatic transmission has been recalibrated to provide smoother, quieter shifts. A new alloy wheel design is available on the SC1, SL2 and SW2.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Saturn S-Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rick,12/04/2004
I have owned this car for almost 6 years having bought it used with 61000 miles on it. Other than installing a CD player and doing regular maintenance, the car has given me flawless service. It now has 186000 miles on it, still runs and starts every morning. I'm now going to replace it as it is getting long in the tooth. If you are in the market for a used vehicle and can find one with under 100000 miles on it, you will probably get a godd 3 to 5 years of service out of it. Cheap and reliable transportation. Not as spiffy as the newer models, but for the practically minded, a great choice.
Ed,04/28/2005
This has been an amazingly trouble free car. It is 11 years old, consistently gets better than 38 MPG (Hwy) and has had very little maintenance. In fact, I have had 4 repairs (outside regular maintenance) in 9 years of owning the vehicle, and the most expensive was $400.
Dannyboy,03/08/2002
this car is all around good , it has never let me down, and alwhys pulled thrugh in tough spots. i strongly believe you should purchase this vechiel
_highliner,08/26/2011
I bought my '94 Saturn used with a rebuilt engine, and it feels like new! Clutch is solid, every gear engages like a new Focus (I've had those, too). I got nearly 250 miles in the city on a half a tank of gas. It takes 50 miles just to come off FULL, and with the 5-speed I spend a lot of time in neutral to save gas. I LOVE it, and what's more, I love having a clean title and NO CAR PAYMENTS!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Saturn S-Series features & specs
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
85 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
124 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the S-Series
Related Used 1994 Saturn S-Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019