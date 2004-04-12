Used 1994 Saturn S-Series for Sale Near Me

33 listings
S-Series Reviews & Specs
  • 1995 Saturn S-Series SL2
    1995 Saturn S-Series SL2

    58,127 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,995

  • 1997 Saturn S-Series SC2
    1997 Saturn S-Series SC2

    166,215 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,975

  • 1997 Saturn S-Series SL1
    1997 Saturn S-Series SL1

    62,502 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,500

  • 1997 Saturn S-Series SL1
    1997 Saturn S-Series SL1

    323,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,286

  • 1997 Saturn S-Series SC2
    1997 Saturn S-Series SC2

    69,899 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

  • 1998 Saturn S-Series SL1
    1998 Saturn S-Series SL1

    275,247 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $999

  • 1999 Saturn S-Series SL2
    1999 Saturn S-Series SL2

    125,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,199

    $2,124 Below Market
  • 1999 Saturn S-Series SL2
    1999 Saturn S-Series SL2

    224,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $1,995

  • 1999 Saturn S-Series SC1
    1999 Saturn S-Series SC1

    118,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

  • 1999 Saturn S-Series SL2
    1999 Saturn S-Series SL2

    90,071 miles

    $3,991

  • 1999 Saturn S-Series SL1
    1999 Saturn S-Series SL1

    249,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

  • 2000 Saturn S-Series SL2
    2000 Saturn S-Series SL2

    77,426 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

  • 2000 Saturn S-Series SL1
    2000 Saturn S-Series SL1

    155,604 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,998

  • 2000 Saturn S-Series SL2
    2000 Saturn S-Series SL2

    143,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,890

  • 2000 Saturn S-Series SW2
    2000 Saturn S-Series SW2

    108,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,500

  • 2000 Saturn S-Series SL2
    2000 Saturn S-Series SL2

    161,770 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,500

  • 2000 Saturn S-Series SL2
    2000 Saturn S-Series SL2

    178,818 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2001 Saturn S-Series SC2 in Gold
    2001 Saturn S-Series SC2

    92,139 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

Consumer Reviews for the Saturn S-Series

Overall Consumer Rating
4.294 Reviews
  • 5
    (45%)
  • 4
    (36%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Many miles of flawless service
Rick,12/04/2004
I have owned this car for almost 6 years having bought it used with 61000 miles on it. Other than installing a CD player and doing regular maintenance, the car has given me flawless service. It now has 186000 miles on it, still runs and starts every morning. I'm now going to replace it as it is getting long in the tooth. If you are in the market for a used vehicle and can find one with under 100000 miles on it, you will probably get a godd 3 to 5 years of service out of it. Cheap and reliable transportation. Not as spiffy as the newer models, but for the practically minded, a great choice.
