Estimated values
2006 Saturn Relay 3 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,154
|$2,722
|$3,051
|Clean
|$2,025
|$2,557
|$2,860
|Average
|$1,766
|$2,228
|$2,478
|Rough
|$1,507
|$1,899
|$2,095
2006 Saturn Relay 3 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,268
|$2,852
|$3,191
|Clean
|$2,132
|$2,680
|$2,991
|Average
|$1,859
|$2,335
|$2,591
|Rough
|$1,586
|$1,990
|$2,191
2006 Saturn Relay 2 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,962
|$2,502
|$2,815
|Clean
|$1,844
|$2,351
|$2,639
|Average
|$1,608
|$2,049
|$2,286
|Rough
|$1,372
|$1,746
|$1,933