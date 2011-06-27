Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 VR6 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,265
|$6,126
|$7,248
|Clean
|$4,014
|$5,757
|$6,799
|Average
|$3,512
|$5,017
|$5,902
|Rough
|$3,010
|$4,278
|$5,004
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 V6 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,159
|$8,846
|$10,465
|Clean
|$5,797
|$8,312
|$9,817
|Average
|$5,071
|$7,244
|$8,521
|Rough
|$4,346
|$6,177
|$7,225
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 V8 FSI 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,894
|$6,921
|$8,144
|Clean
|$4,605
|$6,503
|$7,640
|Average
|$4,029
|$5,668
|$6,632
|Rough
|$3,453
|$4,832
|$5,623