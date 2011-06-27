Close

Surfside Auto Company - Norfolk / Virginia

This '05 saturn features power locks and windows including the rear windows. There is a convenient outlet in the rear hatch area. This saturn is equipt with a nice 3rd row for extra seating. To keep your guests entertained we have a DVD player attached, along with On star and rear parking assist.Come on down for a test drive today! CALL 7573059220

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Saturn Relay 3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5GZDV23L05D258683

Certified Pre-Owned: No

