  • Price Drop
    $3,500

    2005 Saturn Relay 3

    159,429 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Surfside Auto Company - Norfolk / Virginia

    This '05 saturn features power locks and windows including the rear windows. There is a convenient outlet in the rear hatch area. This saturn is equipt with a nice 3rd row for extra seating. To keep your guests entertained we have a DVD player attached, along with On star and rear parking assist.Come on down for a test drive today! CALL 7573059220

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Saturn Relay 3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5GZDV23L05D258683
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,999

    2005 Saturn Relay 3

    167,956 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Mason City Buick GMC Cadillac - Mason City / Iowa

    Relay 3, 4D Passenger Van, 3.5L V6 SMPI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Midnight Blue, Grey Cloth, Front Seat Mounted Side Airbags, Left Hand Power Sliding Side Door, Power Package, Right Hand Power Sliding Side Door, Safety Package, Traction Control, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Midnight Blue 2005 Saturn Relay 3 4D Passenger Van FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI Mason City Motors Company has been serving the metro area for 3 years. This 2005 Saturn Relay 3 will not make it to the weekend!! Please CALL NOW!! (641) 424-4033.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Saturn Relay 3 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5GZDV23L55D239093
    Stock: N973B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-24-2020

