Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,566
|$21,253
|$24,876
|Clean
|$16,968
|$20,506
|$23,961
|Average
|$15,771
|$19,014
|$22,129
|Rough
|$14,574
|$17,521
|$20,298
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf R 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,277
|$18,500
|$21,669
|Clean
|$14,756
|$17,850
|$20,871
|Average
|$13,716
|$16,551
|$19,276
|Rough
|$12,675
|$15,251
|$17,681