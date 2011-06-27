Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,570
|$2,666
|$3,274
|Clean
|$1,395
|$2,374
|$2,913
|Average
|$1,045
|$1,790
|$2,191
|Rough
|$696
|$1,206
|$1,469
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle Turbo S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,455
|$2,282
|$2,743
|Clean
|$1,293
|$2,032
|$2,441
|Average
|$969
|$1,532
|$1,836
|Rough
|$645
|$1,032
|$1,231
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,579
|$2,535
|$3,067
|Clean
|$1,403
|$2,257
|$2,729
|Average
|$1,052
|$1,702
|$2,053
|Rough
|$700
|$1,147
|$1,376
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,275
|$2,171
|$2,668
|Clean
|$1,133
|$1,933
|$2,374
|Average
|$849
|$1,457
|$1,785
|Rough
|$565
|$982
|$1,197
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,310
|$2,008
|$2,399
|Clean
|$1,165
|$1,788
|$2,134
|Average
|$873
|$1,348
|$1,605
|Rough
|$581
|$908
|$1,076
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,538
|$2,445
|$2,951
|Clean
|$1,367
|$2,177
|$2,626
|Average
|$1,024
|$1,642
|$1,975
|Rough
|$682
|$1,106
|$1,324
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,704
|$2,721
|$3,287
|Clean
|$1,514
|$2,423
|$2,925
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,827
|$2,200
|Rough
|$755
|$1,231
|$1,475
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,377
|$2,427
|$3,009
|Clean
|$1,224
|$2,161
|$2,677
|Average
|$917
|$1,629
|$2,014
|Rough
|$610
|$1,098
|$1,350
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,780
|$3,395
|$4,287
|Clean
|$1,582
|$3,023
|$3,814
|Average
|$1,185
|$2,280
|$2,869
|Rough
|$789
|$1,536
|$1,923
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,499
|$2,357
|$2,836
|Clean
|$1,332
|$2,099
|$2,523
|Average
|$998
|$1,582
|$1,898
|Rough
|$665
|$1,066
|$1,272
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,393
|$2,328
|$2,848
|Clean
|$1,238
|$2,073
|$2,534
|Average
|$928
|$1,563
|$1,906
|Rough
|$617
|$1,053
|$1,278
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,409
|$2,068
|$2,437
|Clean
|$1,252
|$1,841
|$2,169
|Average
|$938
|$1,388
|$1,631
|Rough
|$624
|$935
|$1,094