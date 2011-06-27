  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen New Beetle
  4. Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle
  5. Appraisal value

2002 Volkswagen New Beetle Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,570$2,666$3,274
Clean$1,395$2,374$2,913
Average$1,045$1,790$2,191
Rough$696$1,206$1,469
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle Turbo S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,455$2,282$2,743
Clean$1,293$2,032$2,441
Average$969$1,532$1,836
Rough$645$1,032$1,231
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,579$2,535$3,067
Clean$1,403$2,257$2,729
Average$1,052$1,702$2,053
Rough$700$1,147$1,376
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,275$2,171$2,668
Clean$1,133$1,933$2,374
Average$849$1,457$1,785
Rough$565$982$1,197
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,310$2,008$2,399
Clean$1,165$1,788$2,134
Average$873$1,348$1,605
Rough$581$908$1,076
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,538$2,445$2,951
Clean$1,367$2,177$2,626
Average$1,024$1,642$1,975
Rough$682$1,106$1,324
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,704$2,721$3,287
Clean$1,514$2,423$2,925
Average$1,135$1,827$2,200
Rough$755$1,231$1,475
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,377$2,427$3,009
Clean$1,224$2,161$2,677
Average$917$1,629$2,014
Rough$610$1,098$1,350
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,780$3,395$4,287
Clean$1,582$3,023$3,814
Average$1,185$2,280$2,869
Rough$789$1,536$1,923
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,499$2,357$2,836
Clean$1,332$2,099$2,523
Average$998$1,582$1,898
Rough$665$1,066$1,272
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,393$2,328$2,848
Clean$1,238$2,073$2,534
Average$928$1,563$1,906
Rough$617$1,053$1,278
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen New Beetle Sport 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,409$2,068$2,437
Clean$1,252$1,841$2,169
Average$938$1,388$1,631
Rough$624$935$1,094
Sell my 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,133 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,933 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen New Beetle is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,133 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,933 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,133 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,933 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle ranges from $565 to $2,668, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.