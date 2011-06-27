Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,494
|$10,927
|$13,201
|Clean
|$8,066
|$10,384
|$12,518
|Average
|$7,209
|$9,299
|$11,153
|Rough
|$6,353
|$8,214
|$9,788
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,161
|$10,569
|$12,818
|Clean
|$7,750
|$10,044
|$12,156
|Average
|$6,927
|$8,995
|$10,830
|Rough
|$6,104
|$7,945
|$9,505
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,085
|$10,461
|$12,682
|Clean
|$7,677
|$9,942
|$12,026
|Average
|$6,862
|$8,903
|$10,715
|Rough
|$6,047
|$7,865
|$9,403
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,097
|$10,534
|$12,810
|Clean
|$7,689
|$10,011
|$12,147
|Average
|$6,873
|$8,966
|$10,823
|Rough
|$6,056
|$7,920
|$9,498
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,605
|$11,989
|$14,230
|Clean
|$9,120
|$11,394
|$13,495
|Average
|$8,152
|$10,203
|$12,023
|Rough
|$7,183
|$9,013
|$10,552
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,960
|$10,285
|$12,458
|Clean
|$7,559
|$9,775
|$11,814
|Average
|$6,756
|$8,754
|$10,526
|Rough
|$5,953
|$7,733
|$9,237
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,113
|$12,646
|$15,028
|Clean
|$9,603
|$12,018
|$14,251
|Average
|$8,583
|$10,762
|$12,697
|Rough
|$7,563
|$9,507
|$11,143
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,465
|$12,275
|$14,898
|Clean
|$8,988
|$11,665
|$14,128
|Average
|$8,033
|$10,447
|$12,587
|Rough
|$7,079
|$9,228
|$11,047
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,517
|$11,022
|$13,361
|Clean
|$8,088
|$10,475
|$12,670
|Average
|$7,229
|$9,380
|$11,288
|Rough
|$6,370
|$8,286
|$9,907
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,650
|$11,116
|$13,424
|Clean
|$8,213
|$10,564
|$12,729
|Average
|$7,341
|$9,460
|$11,341
|Rough
|$6,469
|$8,357
|$9,953
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,080
|$10,386
|$12,542
|Clean
|$7,673
|$9,870
|$11,893
|Average
|$6,858
|$8,839
|$10,596
|Rough
|$6,043
|$7,808
|$9,299
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,405
|$10,818
|$13,075
|Clean
|$7,981
|$10,281
|$12,399
|Average
|$7,133
|$9,207
|$11,047
|Rough
|$6,286
|$8,133
|$9,695
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,788
|$11,355
|$13,754
|Clean
|$8,345
|$10,791
|$13,043
|Average
|$7,459
|$9,664
|$11,621
|Rough
|$6,573
|$8,537
|$10,199
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,241
|$11,818
|$14,230
|Clean
|$8,775
|$11,231
|$13,495
|Average
|$7,843
|$10,058
|$12,023
|Rough
|$6,911
|$8,884
|$10,552
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,742
|$9,613
|$11,373
|Clean
|$7,352
|$9,135
|$10,785
|Average
|$6,571
|$8,181
|$9,609
|Rough
|$5,790
|$7,227
|$8,433
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,664
|$8,067
|$9,396
|Clean
|$6,328
|$7,666
|$8,911
|Average
|$5,656
|$6,865
|$7,939
|Rough
|$4,984
|$6,064
|$6,967
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,633
|$9,705
|$11,646
|Clean
|$7,248
|$9,224
|$11,044
|Average
|$6,479
|$8,260
|$9,840
|Rough
|$5,709
|$7,296
|$8,635
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,430
|$10,961
|$13,324
|Clean
|$8,005
|$10,416
|$12,635
|Average
|$7,155
|$9,328
|$11,257
|Rough
|$6,305
|$8,240
|$9,879
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,243
|$10,625
|$12,852
|Clean
|$7,827
|$10,098
|$12,187
|Average
|$6,996
|$9,043
|$10,858
|Rough
|$6,165
|$7,988
|$9,529