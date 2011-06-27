  1. Home
2014 Volkswagen CC Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,494$10,927$13,201
Clean$8,066$10,384$12,518
Average$7,209$9,299$11,153
Rough$6,353$8,214$9,788
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,161$10,569$12,818
Clean$7,750$10,044$12,156
Average$6,927$8,995$10,830
Rough$6,104$7,945$9,505
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,085$10,461$12,682
Clean$7,677$9,942$12,026
Average$6,862$8,903$10,715
Rough$6,047$7,865$9,403
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,097$10,534$12,810
Clean$7,689$10,011$12,147
Average$6,873$8,966$10,823
Rough$6,056$7,920$9,498
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,605$11,989$14,230
Clean$9,120$11,394$13,495
Average$8,152$10,203$12,023
Rough$7,183$9,013$10,552
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,960$10,285$12,458
Clean$7,559$9,775$11,814
Average$6,756$8,754$10,526
Rough$5,953$7,733$9,237
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC VR6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,113$12,646$15,028
Clean$9,603$12,018$14,251
Average$8,583$10,762$12,697
Rough$7,563$9,507$11,143
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,465$12,275$14,898
Clean$8,988$11,665$14,128
Average$8,033$10,447$12,587
Rough$7,079$9,228$11,047
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,517$11,022$13,361
Clean$8,088$10,475$12,670
Average$7,229$9,380$11,288
Rough$6,370$8,286$9,907
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,650$11,116$13,424
Clean$8,213$10,564$12,729
Average$7,341$9,460$11,341
Rough$6,469$8,357$9,953
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,080$10,386$12,542
Clean$7,673$9,870$11,893
Average$6,858$8,839$10,596
Rough$6,043$7,808$9,299
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,405$10,818$13,075
Clean$7,981$10,281$12,399
Average$7,133$9,207$11,047
Rough$6,286$8,133$9,695
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,788$11,355$13,754
Clean$8,345$10,791$13,043
Average$7,459$9,664$11,621
Rough$6,573$8,537$10,199
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,241$11,818$14,230
Clean$8,775$11,231$13,495
Average$7,843$10,058$12,023
Rough$6,911$8,884$10,552
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,742$9,613$11,373
Clean$7,352$9,135$10,785
Average$6,571$8,181$9,609
Rough$5,790$7,227$8,433
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,664$8,067$9,396
Clean$6,328$7,666$8,911
Average$5,656$6,865$7,939
Rough$4,984$6,064$6,967
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,633$9,705$11,646
Clean$7,248$9,224$11,044
Average$6,479$8,260$9,840
Rough$5,709$7,296$8,635
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,430$10,961$13,324
Clean$8,005$10,416$12,635
Average$7,155$9,328$11,257
Rough$6,305$8,240$9,879
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen CC R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 1/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,243$10,625$12,852
Clean$7,827$10,098$12,187
Average$6,996$9,043$10,858
Rough$6,165$7,988$9,529
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Volkswagen CC on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,559 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,775 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen CC is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,559 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,775 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Volkswagen CC, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen CC with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,559 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,775 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Volkswagen CC. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Volkswagen CC and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Volkswagen CC ranges from $5,953 to $12,458, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Volkswagen CC is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.