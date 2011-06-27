Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Touareg V8 4dr SUV AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,034
|$3,014
|$3,541
|Clean
|$1,878
|$2,780
|$3,265
|Average
|$1,567
|$2,312
|$2,714
|Rough
|$1,255
|$1,845
|$2,163
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Touareg V6 4dr SUV AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,705
|$2,601
|$3,084
|Clean
|$1,574
|$2,400
|$2,844
|Average
|$1,313
|$1,996
|$2,364
|Rough
|$1,052
|$1,592
|$1,884
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (4.9L 10cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,615
|$4,873
|$5,549
|Clean
|$3,339
|$4,495
|$5,117
|Average
|$2,785
|$3,739
|$4,253
|Rough
|$2,231
|$2,982
|$3,389