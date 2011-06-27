Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,366
|$20,126
|$22,334
|Clean
|$18,119
|$19,859
|$22,025
|Average
|$17,625
|$19,326
|$21,406
|Rough
|$17,130
|$18,792
|$20,786
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Golf TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,999
|$20,820
|$23,105
|Clean
|$18,743
|$20,544
|$22,784
|Average
|$18,232
|$19,992
|$22,144
|Rough
|$17,721
|$19,440
|$21,503