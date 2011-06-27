Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,020
|$3,173
|$3,825
|Clean
|$1,809
|$2,846
|$3,426
|Average
|$1,387
|$2,193
|$2,628
|Rough
|$966
|$1,540
|$1,829
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen GTI VR6 2dr Hatchback (2.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,302
|$3,661
|$4,428
|Clean
|$2,062
|$3,284
|$3,966
|Average
|$1,581
|$2,530
|$3,042
|Rough
|$1,101
|$1,777
|$2,118
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,990
|$3,157
|$3,818
|Clean
|$1,783
|$2,832
|$3,419
|Average
|$1,367
|$2,182
|$2,623
|Rough
|$952
|$1,532
|$1,826