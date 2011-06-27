  1. Home
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,819$5,558$6,831
Clean$3,553$5,179$6,353
Average$3,022$4,423$5,397
Rough$2,492$3,666$4,441
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,264$4,712$5,772
Clean$3,037$4,391$5,368
Average$2,583$3,750$4,560
Rough$2,130$3,108$3,752
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,981$6,180$7,781
Clean$3,704$5,760$7,236
Average$3,151$4,918$6,147
Rough$2,597$4,077$5,058
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,782$6,799$8,279
Clean$4,450$6,336$7,699
Average$3,785$5,410$6,540
Rough$3,120$4,485$5,381
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,409$5,145$6,412
Clean$3,172$4,795$5,963
Average$2,698$4,094$5,066
Rough$2,224$3,394$4,168
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,023$5,775$7,060
Clean$3,744$5,382$6,565
Average$3,184$4,596$5,577
Rough$2,625$3,809$4,589
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,636$6,675$8,170
Clean$4,314$6,220$7,598
Average$3,670$5,312$6,454
Rough$3,025$4,403$5,311
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,517$5,215$6,456
Clean$3,273$4,860$6,004
Average$2,784$4,150$5,100
Rough$2,295$3,440$4,197
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,704 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,760 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen ranges from $2,597 to $7,781, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
