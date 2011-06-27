Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,819
|$5,558
|$6,831
|Clean
|$3,553
|$5,179
|$6,353
|Average
|$3,022
|$4,423
|$5,397
|Rough
|$2,492
|$3,666
|$4,441
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,264
|$4,712
|$5,772
|Clean
|$3,037
|$4,391
|$5,368
|Average
|$2,583
|$3,750
|$4,560
|Rough
|$2,130
|$3,108
|$3,752
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,981
|$6,180
|$7,781
|Clean
|$3,704
|$5,760
|$7,236
|Average
|$3,151
|$4,918
|$6,147
|Rough
|$2,597
|$4,077
|$5,058
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,782
|$6,799
|$8,279
|Clean
|$4,450
|$6,336
|$7,699
|Average
|$3,785
|$5,410
|$6,540
|Rough
|$3,120
|$4,485
|$5,381
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,409
|$5,145
|$6,412
|Clean
|$3,172
|$4,795
|$5,963
|Average
|$2,698
|$4,094
|$5,066
|Rough
|$2,224
|$3,394
|$4,168
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen SE 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,023
|$5,775
|$7,060
|Clean
|$3,744
|$5,382
|$6,565
|Average
|$3,184
|$4,596
|$5,577
|Rough
|$2,625
|$3,809
|$4,589
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,636
|$6,675
|$8,170
|Clean
|$4,314
|$6,220
|$7,598
|Average
|$3,670
|$5,312
|$6,454
|Rough
|$3,025
|$4,403
|$5,311
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen S PZEV 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,517
|$5,215
|$6,456
|Clean
|$3,273
|$4,860
|$6,004
|Average
|$2,784
|$4,150
|$5,100
|Rough
|$2,295
|$3,440
|$4,197