Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,918
|$22,218
|$25,043
|Clean
|$19,606
|$21,862
|$24,630
|Average
|$18,982
|$21,152
|$23,804
|Rough
|$18,359
|$20,441
|$22,977
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,395
|$22,700
|$25,532
|Clean
|$20,076
|$22,337
|$25,111
|Average
|$19,437
|$21,611
|$24,269
|Rough
|$18,798
|$20,885
|$23,426
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,803
|$25,379
|$28,546
|Clean
|$22,446
|$24,973
|$28,075
|Average
|$21,732
|$24,161
|$27,133
|Rough
|$21,018
|$23,350
|$26,191
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,176
|$24,682
|$27,762
|Clean
|$21,829
|$24,288
|$27,304
|Average
|$21,135
|$23,498
|$26,388
|Rough
|$20,440
|$22,709
|$25,472
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,393
|$28,132
|$31,499
|Clean
|$24,995
|$27,682
|$30,979
|Average
|$24,200
|$26,782
|$29,940
|Rough
|$23,405
|$25,882
|$28,900
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Rabbit Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,146
|$23,535
|$26,472
|Clean
|$20,815
|$23,158
|$26,035
|Average
|$20,152
|$22,405
|$25,161
|Rough
|$19,490
|$21,653
|$24,288
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,699
|$27,405
|$30,731
|Clean
|$24,312
|$26,967
|$30,224
|Average
|$23,539
|$26,090
|$29,210
|Rough
|$22,765
|$25,214
|$28,196
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Rabbit Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,511
|$22,829
|$25,678
|Clean
|$20,190
|$22,464
|$25,254
|Average
|$19,547
|$21,734
|$24,407
|Rough
|$18,905
|$21,003
|$23,559