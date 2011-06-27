  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,918$22,218$25,043
Clean$19,606$21,862$24,630
Average$18,982$21,152$23,804
Rough$18,359$20,441$22,977
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,395$22,700$25,532
Clean$20,076$22,337$25,111
Average$19,437$21,611$24,269
Rough$18,798$20,885$23,426
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,803$25,379$28,546
Clean$22,446$24,973$28,075
Average$21,732$24,161$27,133
Rough$21,018$23,350$26,191
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,176$24,682$27,762
Clean$21,829$24,288$27,304
Average$21,135$23,498$26,388
Rough$20,440$22,709$25,472
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,393$28,132$31,499
Clean$24,995$27,682$30,979
Average$24,200$26,782$29,940
Rough$23,405$25,882$28,900
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Rabbit Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,146$23,535$26,472
Clean$20,815$23,158$26,035
Average$20,152$22,405$25,161
Rough$19,490$21,653$24,288
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,699$27,405$30,731
Clean$24,312$26,967$30,224
Average$23,539$26,090$29,210
Rough$22,765$25,214$28,196
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Rabbit Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,511$22,829$25,678
Clean$20,190$22,464$25,254
Average$19,547$21,734$24,407
Rough$18,905$21,003$23,559
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,446 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,973 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Golf GTI is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,446 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,973 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,446 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,973 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI ranges from $21,018 to $28,546, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.