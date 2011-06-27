  1. Home
Used 2000 Saturn L-Series LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower137 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Measurements
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight2910 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width69.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Plum
  • Medium Red
  • Green
  • Bright White
  • Dark Blue
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Light Silver
  • Blue
  • Red
  • Gold
  • Silver
  • Dark Red
  • Medium Gold
Interior Colors
  • Medium Tan
  • Gray
