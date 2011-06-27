Used 2005 Saturn ION Coupe Consumer Reviews

Pacific Blue Bliss Dave , 03/04/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Wow...the re-designed ION3 is just the ticket. Love the ride/handling and layout of the interior. The car is really quiet! Having traded in a 95 SL2 I was amazed at the noise reduction. Report Abuse

2005 ION 3 Great Car James L , 03/12/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My ION has been trouble free after 6000 miles and rides great. Very quiet at idle/cruising and handles very well. The seats are quite comfortable. I have the 160 watt stereo with XM radio and it is worth every penny. I waited for the 2005 because I had heard of all the technical improvments being made. The effort Saturn's engineers put into making this car quiet is very apparent. I would definitely buy this car again.

not a happy camper Samantha , 10/27/2009 1 of 2 people found this review helpful i bought this ion from a friend, in which i just bought it before winter came, had the car not start for me. called the dealership and they were very helpful, replaced the ignition switch. all seemed fine and dandy, due to the nice weather showed up again. march/April of this year, i installed command start, guess what, got cold out car would not start. u buy a command start for this purpose or am i not correct on that lol. they replaced the bcm *body control module* and so far so good, hasn't stranded me yet. i live in Saskatchewan Canada, so ya, we go from plus 30 to minus 10 in 24 hrs.

Small annoying problems Mislead , 03/09/2010 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this car in 2006 as my first car. Was very reliable for the first few years, then stopped. Key cylinder has had to replaced once and soon will have to be replaced again. Car has leaked in the rain which destroyed my phone. Other than that, it has not been too bad. But it is really annoying having to spend fifteen minutes to remove your car key. Once it would not even turn off.